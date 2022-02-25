Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Retirement Updates

While rumors of a comeback abound, retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has opened a few windows into how he is spending retirement.

That includes how he’s seeking a happy home besides his latest business endeavors. Brady retweeted a viral video of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, doing self defense and humorously remarked that he will need to stay on top of household tasks because of it.

“My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered,” Brady wrote.

Brady will take his humor to the big screen in a comedy, “80 for Brady” to air on Paramount according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit. The movie will recount a road trip of four New England Patriots fans for Super Bowl LI when Brady led the team back from a 28-3 hole to win the Big Game in overtime 34-28.

He will star in the movie as himself, and actresses Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field will star as the four Patriots fans. Brady’s film company, 199 Productions, will produce the film, and Kyle Marvin will direct the film.

In Tampa Bay, Brady made a habit of bringing up the Super Bowl LI win whenever the Bucs faced the Atlanta Falcons. He even led a big comeback for the Bucs against the Falcons in December 2020, which he also didn’t let the Falcons hear the end of.

Brady has also been on the radar for the broadcast booth according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. FOX and Amazon could call Brady for a job, Marchand reported.

Brady and Bucs in ‘Man In The Arena’ Set for April

Brady’s ten-part documentary “Man In The Arena” suddenly dropped off at episode nine in January, which recapped his final Super Bowl run in New England.

Episode 10, which will feature his time in Tampa, got delayed because Brady wanted time to “really reflect on what went down in Tampa last year” according to Gotham Chopra, who directed the series. Chopra also confirmed that the Antonio Brown fiasco had nothing to do with the delay.

“Now we can talk about it. Final episode coming in April,” Brady tweeted on Feb. 11.

The episode 10 trailer featured Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., talking about his son’s career and Feb. 1 retirement announcement.

“This may be a little more emotional than I was prepared for. I kind of called off guard today because of Tommy’s announcement this morning that he’s hanging up his cleats,” Brady Sr. said in the video.

“As parents, you don’t like to see him having to battle … but tough times don’t last. Tough people do. I’m just honored. Honored to be his dad,” Brady Sr. added. “Been happy as could be to be able to walk the journey.”

Bucs Expect Brady to Play in Tampa, Insider Rick Stroud Says

Rick Stroud, who has covered the Bucs since 1990, said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the Bucs organization expects Brady to stay in Tampa if he decides to make a comeback. Stroud noted during the Thursday, February 24, show that the Bucs still have Brady under contract and plan to put him on the retired/reserve list in June.





“They [the Bucs] believe he would play here because at 45, does he really want to go to another team, learn a new offense, new players, all of that,” Stroud told Eisen. “Or they know or he knows that the Bucs will do everything they can to mortgage more future, bring in any player they want if he wants and try to make another run at it.”