Tom Brady Shelves Signature Look at Camp

Ever since Tom Brady tore his ACL in his left knee the first week of the 2008 season, he’s worn a sleeve on that knee.

That all changed this week as he gradually discarded it for Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp — less than six months after having offseason knee surgery. The Bucs quarterback played with a torn MCL in 2020. He wore it on Sunday, put it down to his shin on Monday, and never wore it again afterward according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“I don’t need it. It’s been 14 years since I’ve (started wearing) it. It feels good,” Brady said about the sleeve on Friday per Laine.

Brady added that his knee “feels good now,” too.

“It was not my favorite offseason of all time,” Brady said per Laine. “I haven’t had surgery in a long time, so you kinda forget the rehab process and so forth. It’s kind of a long, arduous offseason when you go through rehab like that. I got a lot of time with my family and stuff. That was really enjoyable. I’m happy to be back to work. I’ve just gotta get out and try to get better tomorrow.”

Saturday will mark the first practice in pads for the Bucs since camp began on Sunday. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians called the first week “soccer practice” jokingly according to Brady.

“Coach [Arians] said a good thing today, soccer practice is over – which really means we haven’t played any football,” Brady noted, per Pewter Report. “There’s no pads, no tackling, no run force, not run fits, no breaking tackles, no play action response. Things will change quite a bit tomorrow.”

Rob Gronkowski: His ‘Toughness is on Another Level’

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski joined forces with Brady in New England two years after the 2008 ACL tear, but Gronkowski has seen Brady come back from injuries plenty of other times.

Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer highlighted some of Brady’s biggest moments overcoming injury. Brady played Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 despite a separated left shoulder. He played with ligament damage to his right hand, his throwing hand, for the 2013 AFC championship game. He threw for 505 yards despite a collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb.

I'm told Tom Brady played the ENTIRE '20 season with the MCL tear. No shocker, b/c he also … • Got to SB XLVI with a separated left shoulder.

• Got to the '13 AFCCG with ligament damage in his right hand.

• Got to SB LII with a collateral ligament sprain to his right thumb. https://t.co/pUeOrvYMN4 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 16, 2021

Gronkowski played with Brady in all three of those games.

“Tom’s toughness is on another level,” Gronkowski said per Laine. “Sometimes you don’t even know what he’s dealing with and he’s just dealing with it on his own.”

“He’s always shown that toughness mentality throughout his whole career, and he does whatever he needs to do to get it done. It’s impressive,” Gronkowski added.

Mike Evans Knew Brady ‘Hurt Pretty Bad’ in 2020

One of Brady’s go-to wide receivers, Mike Evans, said he knew Brady played hurt last season and sees improvement now.

“I knew he was hurt, hurt pretty bad,” Evans said per Laine. “But you know, he’s as tough as you’re going to get. He was battling. I didn’t know it was torn. But it speaks to how tough of a player he really is.”

Laine noted that Brady “looks stable when shifting his weight and stepping into his throws” at camp. Brady even said he would like to play in the preseason games per Laine. CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo noted that Brady has played in preseason games every year but twice in his career.

“I can see a difference,” Evans said about Brady at camp this year according to Laine. “He looks very springy and wiry right now.”