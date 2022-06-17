Bucs’ Tom Brady Sends Message to Steph Curry, Warriors After Finals Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave a shoutout to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors after winning the NBA title on Friday, June 17.

“Congratulations … amazing season,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

Brady highlighted the Instagram addresses of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson — the big three who make the Warriors dynasty go. They returned to the NBA throne with a 103-90 win over Boston on Thursday, Jun 16, after a four-year hiatus mired in injuries and struggles on the court.

Before the Warriors dynasty launched in 2015, Brady and Curry met at the 2014 Preakness, which Curry recounted in a 2021 press conference. Both have expressed appreciation of each other’s achievements on social media over the years. Both superstars golfed The Match celebrity golf tournament but in different years though they have golfed together before, too.

After their golf outing in 2017, a year where both Brady and Curry won titles in their respective sports, Brady called Curry a “young Jedi” on Instagram. Curry now has four NBA titles, an NBA Finals MVP, and two NBA MVPs. Brady has seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three NFL MVPs.

Curry gave a shout out to Brady upon his Feb. 1 retirement on Instagram. Brady changed course and returned to football on March 13 in pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl ring.

Curry Looks Up to Brady

The year before, Curry shared that he sought advice from Brady on longevity in professional sports. Brady, 44, enters his 23rd season of playing in the NFL.

“Absolutely,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ve actually talked to him, personally, about this. He’s at the point now where he can look back and talk about that with some authority and experience.”

“But even he said, in the moment, when he was in his early-30s, mid-30s, late-30s, it was always, ‘I think I’ve still got two more years in me. Stay. Do everything I can to sustain yourself and stay physically and mentally sharp.’ And then you look up and you’re saying that again, saying it the next two years. And you’re saying it again,” Curry added.

Brady is well-known for taking immaculate care of his body in the process with his TB12 Method of muscle pliability, exercise, and nutrition. Now, Brady will look to repeat something similar to Curry — win a championship after an injury-ravaged stretch for his team.

Similar Return to Glory Ahead for Bucs?

Injuries caught up with the Bucs in 2021 amid returning all 22 starters for the Super Bowl LV championship squad. The Bucs fell short in the NFC Divisional Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady spoke highly of how things look going into the 2022 season. Unlike the Warriors, the Bucs won’t fly under the radar as the Warrior did because the Bucs didn’t fall as far. The Warriors had the worst record in the NBA in 2019-2020 due to a rash of injuries.

“I think this should be, in my opinion, our best opportunity to play our best football because we’ve been together the longest,” Brady told the media on June 9. “Why shouldn’t it be? We know each other, we know the scheme, we’ve been through a lot of challenging circumstances in games and now we’ve got to go out there and execute it as well as we possibly can.”