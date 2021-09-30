How Bill Belichick Stood up Tom Brady in Free Agency: Insider

Despite six Super Bowls and 20 years together, Tom Brady couldn’t even get a face-to-face meeting with Bill Belichick at the end of his tenure with the New England Patriots.

That’s according to author Seth Wickersham, who goes into detail about Brady and Belichick’s deteriorating relationship towards the end in his book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” which will be published on October 12.

According to an excerpt from the book (via ESPN), Brady wanted to say goodbye to his long-time head coach in person. However, Belichick said he wasn’t available and insisted they speak over the phone instead.

“In the end, Tom Brady just wanted to say goodbye — in person — to his longtime coach. But according to a new book to be published next month, Bill Belichick said he wasn’t available and insisted the two New England Patriots legends talk on the phone.

Even though Belichick told Brady that he was ‘the best player the league had ever seen,’ Brady told a friend the fact it came over the phone was ‘telling’ about how badly the duo’s relationship had deteriorated over the years.”

The book also mention how Brady’s desire to play until the age of 45 — combined with the idea that Belichick and Kraft were not ready to commit to Brady until that point in time — led to his departure and eventual signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wickersham also mentions how Brady’s desire to be with an organization that welcomed his input — rather than ignored it — led to his departure from New England and eventual arrival in Tampa Bay.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Belichick Denies Book’s Claim

Despite the book’s claim, it didn’t take long for Belichick to dispute them during his media press conference on Wednesday, September 29.

As the Patriots head coach prepares for his highly-hyped matchup against his former quarterback, Belichick said the claims are “not true,” and that the book features “a lot of second, third and fourth-hand comments.”

Via Meghan Ottolini of The Boston Herald:

“That’s not true, and I’ve heard a few things about this book and sounds like it’s a lot of second, third and fourth-hand comments, but I’m not going to get into that. I’m going to focus on this game and try to prepare for the Bucs,” Belichick said.

Brady and Belichick Exchange Adoration for One Another

Brady’s return to New England against Belichick may be the most highly-hyped regular season game in NFL history. But neither side is adding any more fuel to the fire.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI (via Audacy) on Monday, September 26, Belichick claimed he never wanted Brady to leave. In fact, he says that the Buccaneers represented a better option than the Patriots for Brady’s career, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN:

“Well, I think we’ve been through all of the dynamics of that,” Belichick said. “There were a lot of things there — he looked at his options and made his decision. We weren’t as good of an option as Tampa. You’d have to ask him about all that, but it wasn’t a question of not wanting him that’s for sure.”

Likewise, Brady has also returned the favor of back-and-forth compliments between the two legendary figures, referring to Belichick as a “great mentor” during his own appearance on WEEI on Monday, September 27 (via ESPN).

“We’ve always gotten along great. We’ve worked together for 19 years. So we’ve had the same goals in mind for 19 years,” Brady said. “He’s been just a great, great mentor in my life, a great coach. He’s taught me more than anyone ever could about the game of football. I’ve always just loved playing here, and playing for him. He’s the greatest coach of all time and we’ve just had some incredible moments together.”

Despite the compliments both Brady and Belichick have shared for one another, it’s hard to ignore the idea that both men want to walk away as the winner of this rivalry.

While Brady looks to be winning at the moment following his Super Bowl win last season, a victory over his former quarterback would definitely make Belichick look good for the time being.

In what might be the only time Brady faces Belichick in his NFL career, all eyes will certainly be on Bucs versus Patriots on Sunday night.