Ex-NFL Head Coach Rips Tom Brady for ‘Awful’ Showing vs. Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have managed to escape a crippling loss on Christmas night by overcoming a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team after coming away with the 19-16 victory to improve to 7-8 on the season.

But Bucs quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t evaded his fair share of criticism regarding his Week 16 performance.

In particular, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan provided a harsh critique of Brady’s performance against the Cardinals on the December 26 episode of Get Up on ESPN.

“First off, I got to say, I’ve seen Tom Brady, I’ve coached against him more than any coach in the history of this game. This is the worst I’ve ever seen Tom Brady play, ever… and they won the game somehow”, said Ryan.

Ryan had a front-row seat to much of Brady’s greatness from 2009 to 2016, when the New England Patriots would regularly best Ryan’s Jets or Bills.

But Ryan stayed focused on the present by saying quote, “One thing we always count on, at least Tom Brady was going to play well. Well right now, he’s playing terrible too. Worst I’ve ever seen him play.”

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Bucs currently rank 28th in the league in scoring at 17.7 points per game offensively. For some perspective, the Bucs average three fewer points per game than the Carolina Panthers, who have started three different quarterbacks and fired a head coach this season.

At other points during the show, Ryan also stated, “Tom Brady was awful in this game. He couldn’t hit anything” and “He almost played like a quarterback that number one, doesn’t want to get hit, has no faith in his offensive line and is not accurate.”

Another Analyst Suggests Tom Brady Doesn’t Want to Get Hit

Rex Ryan wasn’t the only sports media personality to suggest that Brady doesn’t want to get hit.

On FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed December 26 episode, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe echoed Ryan’s thoughts about Brady wanting to avoid getting hit.

“But it is becoming more increasingly obvious to anybody that really studies the game and knows the game. Tom Brady… is afraid to get hit.”

Another thing both Ryan and Sharpe mentioned was how quickly Brady is getting the ball out of his hands and how short most of his passing attempts are this season.

When you look at the numbers, both men appear to have a point.

According to advanced passing stats at FantasyPros.com, Brady ranks towards the bottom of the league in both passing yards per attempt (6.2) and air yards per attempt (3.6), while getting the ball out of his hands at an average of 2.2 seconds, which is tied with Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray for the fastest in the league among quarterbacks who have started 10 games or more this season. These numbers could suggest that Brady isn’t holding the ball long enough to push the ball down the field consistently.

“At some point in time, we’ve got to say a lot of the offense’s problems… it’s Tom Brady’s fault…,” added Sharpe, “Tom Brady looks bad.”

Tom Brady Notches 45th Career 4th-Quarter Comeback

Despite Brady’s individual performance against the Cardinals, which consisted of 281 yards, a passing touchdown and two interceptions, the Bucs still managed to generate 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods combined to come away with the 19-16 victory.

“Yeah, you know, we keep it close in the fourth quarter, we know we got a shot… And, you know, we played better there in the fourth quarter. We executed pretty well,” Brady said during a postgame press conference on December 25.

Brady’s 45th career fourth-quarter comeback was capped off by a 9-play 66-yard scoring drive where Brady went 6-for-6 through the air for 69 yards, which helped set up the Bucs’ 40-yard game-winning field goal.

“I think we’re all comfortable, you know, in those situations,” Brady added.

The Bucs will have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South title against the Carolina Panthers on January 1.