Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Reacts Hilariously to Throwback Uniforms

Tom Brady must play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 in order to wear the vintage creamsicle uniforms, and it didn’t make him any happier to see his former team get throwback uniforms a year earlier.

Brady dropped a hilarious meme, stating “oh come on“, in reaction to the New England Patriots announcement of bringing back the “Pat Patriot” helmets and red jerseys. He last wore those throwbacks with the Patriots in 2012 before the NFL did away with alternate helmets.

The Bucs creamsicle uniforms, featuring the “Bucco Bruce” logo and creamsicle orange jerseys, also disappeared after 2012 due to the NFL’s one-helmet rule. Tampa Bay couldn’t get the uniforms back until 2023 “due to global supply chain challenges” in a statement from the team.

“This is the earliest that Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms,” the statement read.

Brady has at least lobbied on social media for the creamsicles to return. Whether or not he meant it seriously, he didn’t say.

Greg Auman of The Athletic clarified that Brady’s tweet can’t be taken as a serious chance for the creamsicles to return in 2022. The Bucs won’t return the creamsicle uniforms until 2023, Auman wrote after confirming with the Bucs organization again.

Just to clear this up: Some Bucs fans had taken this Brady tweet as a sign that maybe somehow the orange throwback jerseys could be back this season. Checked again with the team today: It's not happening. They'll be back for a game in 2023, but no sooner. https://t.co/aohdlBsWN3 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 22, 2022

Brady, 44, only has one year left on his contract with the Bucs. He could retire after the season or become a free agent in 2023. His future with the team remains up in the air beyond the 2022 season.

For the time being, fans will have to settle for seeing Brady in creamsicle — sort of — via a game of “Madden” or a graphic rendition.

Brady Trolls Josh Allen

Brady poked fun at Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Thursday, June 23, over the younger quarterback’s 0-5 record against Brady. Allen had been downplaying Brady’s performance in “The Match” celebrity golf tournament earlier this month, which Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won. Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes competed against the two veteran superstars on the links in Paradise, Nevada.

“Love this confidence after moving to 0-5 all time head to head. This is why Josh will succeed in this league,” Brady wrote.

❤️ — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 23, 2022

Allen responded to Brady’s tweet, acknowledging that the Bucs quarterback got the best of him this time around. The two once faced each other in the AFC East when Brady played for the New England Patriots.

They met again last season when the Bills rallied to force overtime in a 33-27 loss at Raymond James Stadium. Brady settled things in overtime with a sideline pass to wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who took it to the house.

Bucs Release Training Camp Schedule

The Bucs officially released their training camp schedule on Thursday, June 23.

Training camp begins on July 27, which features 12 practices that are open to fans according to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. Rookies arrive on July 23 followed by the veterans on July 26.

The Bucs play their first preseason game on August 13 against the Miami Dolphins after two joint practices with the cross-state opponent. The Bucs also have joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville before an August 20 game.