Dolphins Sound off on Tom Brady Blockbuster Trade Rumors

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not having any of the trade rumors that linked his team with a potential trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady. McDaniel described the rumors that the Dolphins are working on a trade for Brady as “fake news.”

“Mike McDaniel on Tom Brady to Miami speculation… ‘The Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback?? That’s what do you call it… fake news,'” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe tweeted.

Even during Brady’s brief retirement, the Dolphins were linked to the legendary quarterback. The latest rumor heated up after NESN’s Dale Arnold noted that Brady was working on a move “a little further South.”

“Would not be surprised if @TomBrady didn’t play for @Buccaneers next season,” Arnold tweeted on March 24. “Try a little further South.”

The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe shot down the idea that Brady is heading to the Dolphins. Howe added that Brady has been recruiting players to Tampa throughout the offseason.

“There’s nothing happening between Tom Brady and the Dolphins, according to a source,” Howe noted on Twitter on March 24. “(He’s also been recruiting free agents to the Bucs, which feels relevant here.) Carry on.”

The Dolphins Discussed Making a Run at Payton & Brady: Report





Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on February 28 that the Dolphins were creating a plan to make a play for Sean Payton as the team’s new head coach and attempt to pair him with Brady as Miami’s QB1. Florio added that the Saints declined to discuss a trade for Payton with the Dolphins which ended this dream since the coach is still under contract with New Orleans.

“Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Tom Brady to be the starting quarterback,” Florio explained. “The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos specifically.

“…As to Brady, Dolphins sources contend that internal discussions occurred regarding the possibility of adding Brady as a minority owner, but that those considerations currently are on hold. The delay, per Dolphins sources, has nothing to do with the lawsuit; it’s more about the uncertain status of Brady’s retirement from playing. Once it’s clear he’s not coming back to play for the Buccaneers or some other team, the plan for selling a piece of the team to Brady could proceed.”

Arians: ‘Tom & I Have a Great Relationship’





While Brady was retired, the Bucs shot down the idea that they would consider trading the quarterback if he wanted to play elsewhere. Brady has one year remaining on his current deal and is slated to be a free agent in 2023. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians once again emphasized that he has a “great relationship” with Brady.

“I have no clue where it comes from,” Arians explained to NFL.com on March 27. “Somebody’s got to write a story every day about something. Tom and I have a great relationship. Even during the retirement: ‘Where you at?’ ‘I’m in Italy.’ ‘How’s it going?’ ‘Got the kids over here.’ You know, just checking on him. I can’t get him back on the golf course because he’s traveling too much, so I can’t win enough money off of him.”