Tom Brady Reacts to Bucs Teammate’s Friendly Jab

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady couldn’t resist making a comeback to starting offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs’ admission on Tuesday, April 12.

Wirfs, despite blocking for Brady for two seasons, admitted to the media on Tuesday that he doesn’t have as much of an in with Brady as one would think. Wirfs and fellow Bucs teammates began workouts for voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday.

“I don’t have Tom’s number,” Wirfs said humorously. “No, I don’t think I’m there yet.”

What does @TristanWirfs78 have to do to get @TomBrady's phone number? 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GlpTSUq644 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 12, 2022

Brady, who wasn’t at OTAs according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, caught wind of Wirf’s comment and texted him. Brady then shared the conversation via Twitter.

“Tristan, we’ve been trying to reach you regarding your cars extended warranty,” Brady texted jokingly. “Just kidding. Your car is fine … it’s your favorite Qb.”

“Tommy,” Wirfs responded. “Sorry you’re mentions we’re probably blowing up today.”

Brady missing OTAs isn’t new. He initially skipped OTAs in 2018 and 2019 at the request of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, according to CBS Boston.

Brady notably released a public cell phone number last year for fans to send text messages. He requested not to text on game days though. The number he released is (414) 612-1737.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Wirfs More Surprised on Brady’s Return Versus Bruce Arians’ Retirement

Wirfs said Brady’s unretirement surprised him more than Bruce Arians retirement. The veteran lineman described when he got the news of Brady’s comeback.

“I thought he was going to like sit out a year, watch all of these other teams and quarterbacks and be like, ‘yeah, I’m still the best’ and then come back,” Wirfs told the media on Tuesday. “I remember I was at Texas Roadhouse with my mom, and the TV behind me … she’s like ‘oh my gosh, look.'”





Play



Tristan Wirfs on Tom Brady’s Return, Recovering from Injury | Press Conference Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media during phase one of the 2022 offseason. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.buccaneers Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tampabaybuccaneers/ Follow us on… 2022-04-12T17:55:20Z

“And my phone started going off, and my buddies were texting me, and I was like ‘here we go,'” Wirfs added.

Wirfs notably missed what could have been Brady’s final game due to an ankle injury in the playoffs. The Bucs faced 40 days of uncertainty after Brady’s Feb. 1 retirement announced, but the moment of the offseason shifted upon his March 13 announcement.

“I think it just opens up the window again. With him at the helm, everyone is always excited,” Wirfs said. “I was excited either way but having Tom Brady back there and getting to protect him for one more year is pretty cool. I’ve got to go delete my Instagram post — I did a big thank you and everything, so I’ll have to postpone that.”

Wirfs on Health, Offensive Line Changes

Wirfs said he didn’t need surgery on the ankle as he looks to return for the 2022 season — a year where the Bucs offensive line will look different.

“It’s been really good,” Wirfs told the media. “I’ve been down here training and rehabbing and everything. I didn’t get surgery. I’m feeling good, lifting and everything.”

The Bucs will need another Pro Bowl caliber season from Wirfs as the offensive line won’t return all five starters for the first time since 2020. Guard Ali Marpet retired, and fellow guard Alex Cappa left in free agency for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I was really happy for Ali. He got to go out on his own terms with a Super Bowl and a Pro Bowl,” Wirfs told the media.

“But yeah, it’s going to be a really fun competition come fall camp. It’s cool because those are all my boys. [Aaron] Stinnie, Nick [Leverett], [Robert] Hainsey — those are all my boys, so it’s going to be fun to watch them compete,” Wirfs said. “I’m going to do my part to be there for those guys and I know they’re going to do the same for me, so it’s going to be fun.”

READ NEXT: Rob Gronkowski Decides on Bucs Despite Future in Doubt