Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Trolls Bucs’ Tom Brady

What started as a bet between MLB players ended in a little back-and-forth talk between Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Tom Brady. Royals catcher Salvador Perez recently rocked Brady’s red Bucs jersey during batting practice as part of a Super Bowl bet he made with Rays outfielder Brett Phillips.

Phillips agreed to wear a Chiefs jersey if Kansas City topped Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. Perez would do the reverse by wearing a Buccaneers jersey if Tampa Bay came out victorious, which as we know came to fruition. The Royals tweeted out a video of Perez wearing Brady’s jersey, but he had a message for the camera.

“Patrick Mahomes is the best!” Perez said while wagging his finger in his new Brady jersey.

The Royals posted the video with a clever caption that quickly went viral. This is where the two quarterbacks had a bit of fun with each other on social media.

“Sometimes words speak louder than actions,” the Royals tweeted along with the video.

Mahomes to Brady: ‘I Guess We Will See in 20 Years’

The video got the attention of Brady who retweeted it with a minor tweak to the caption. This would lead to a subtle jab from Mahomes who put Brady on notice.

“Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words,” Brady said on Twitter.

Mahomes had a priceless response that is closing in on 11,000 retweets. The Chiefs quarterback is clearly eying Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings but has a lot of work to do.

“I guess we will see in 20 years…,” Mahomes responded to Brady’s tweet.

Mahomes on Brady: ‘He’s Doing It the Right Way’

The Bucs and Chiefs are not scheduled to play in 2021, so the two teams would need to square off in the Super Bowl for Mahomes to have an attempt at a little revenge. Prior to the Super Bowl, Mahomes detailed what he sees in Brady’s game that he wants to replicate.

“Yeah, there’s a ton,” Mahomes admitted. “The way he’s able to dissect defenses before the snap is something that I truly admire that I’m trying to get to that level. To move within the pocket and be able to reset his feet and be completely calm and still make the throw right on the money no matter who is around him is something that I have to continue to work on. As I continue in my career, I’m going to try to do whatever I can to watch the tape on him because he’s doing it the right way, and you can tell by how many Super Bowl championships he has and the rings that are on his fingers.”

Despite their friendly Twitter banter, there appears to be mutual respect between the two quarterbacks. During a pre-Super Bowl media session, Brady identified Mahomes’ clutch factor as well as his relationship with his teammates as two key reasons he has had so much success.

“Again, I think it always speaks a lot when the players that he plays with say great things about him, and it looks like all of his guys on the Chiefs, they love that Pat’s the leader,” Brady explained. “He’s got great relationships with his receivers. I think that always says a lot. I think there is a lot of things that make him a great player. Obviously, his physical skill set, but I think he’s got the ability to focus when the moments are the biggest and to deliver for his team. That’s probably the mark of any great athlete is coming through in the clutch, and I think he’s off to a great start in his career doing that.”