Gisele Sends Strong Message to Tom Brady on Future With Bucs: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has received an “ultimatum” from wife Gisele Bündchen to walk away from football, per “US Weekly.” The October 26 report does not specify Bündchen’s desired timeline for Brady to permanently retire, but the Bucs quarterback has repeatedly denied rumors that he will walk away during the season.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” an insider told US Weekly. “…“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Prior to the Buccaneers’ Week 7 matchup against the Panthers, Brady had a bit of fun when asked about the retirement rumors. Brady added that there was “no retirement in my future.”

“That’s really why I’m here. I’m here to announce, finally, you guys pushed me to the brink and…no, I think a lot of it for me is us just us going out there to…I love the sport and I love the teammates,” Brady said during an October 20 press conference when asked about the mid-season retirement rumors. “I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have. No retirement in my future.”

Brady Is Expected to Retire After the 2022 Season: Report

Heading into the season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady is planning to retire after the 2022 season. Brady will be a free agent in 2023 with a number of possible options on the table including retiring as a player to begin his career as a Fox NFL analyst, re-signing with Tampa Bay or joining another team in free agency.

“The 45-year-old is heading into what is expected to be his final season in the NFL, according to sources with knowledge of his thinking,” Rapoport wrote on September 11, 2022. “He has never said it publicly, but multiple parties involved acknowledge that after last year’s retirement then unretirement, the end is coming. That is the understanding, that this is the final year.

“…Asked if Brady would play for another team after this year, because he’s a free agent, a source close to the QB emphasized greatly the affection Brady has for the Bucs, from the players to the coaches to the front office to the ownership.”

Brady: ‘There’s a Lot of S*** Going On’

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

As for the rumors about a potentially fractured relationship with Bündchen, Brady has been quiet during what has been an unconventional start to the season for the legend both on and off the field. When Brady returned from his extended absence during the preseason, the quarterback admitted that “there’s a lot of s*** going on.”

“It’s all personal, everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady explained during an August 29 press conference. “So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on, so. Just got to try to figure out life the best you can and it’s a continuous process.”