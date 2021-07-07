Tom Brady’s Trash Talking Takes New Twist After The Match

Tom Brady went back to where he started following The Match charity golf tournament loss to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and PGA star Bryson DeChambeau.

Brady just took things a different direction this time when posting a meme about DeChambeau’s PGA Tour rivalry with Brooks Koepka, a rivalry that Sporting News has an overview of. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback directed the humor at himself this time instead of DeChambeau and Rodgers.

“Hand up” Brady tweeted with the three versions of the DeChambeau-Koepka meme he shared. Brady highlighted Rodgers’ success on the course, PGA star Phil Mickelson’s disappointment about being paired with Brady a third-straight year, and that trash talking doesn’t help one’s golf game.

Rodgers and DeChambeau beat Brady and Mickelson 3 and 2 in a “modified alternate shot format” according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. Mickelson and Brady competed together the year before at The Match when they lost to former NFL quarterback great Peyton Manning and PGA star Tiger Woods.

“We had fun and I feel like I’m the variable, the unfortunate variable, between winning and losing with Phil,” Brady said via NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “Happy for these two, they actually played amazing. Aaron killed it. Bryson was playing great. They were tough to beat today.”

Mickelson enjoys golfing with Brady despite the recent track record.

“You’re right. Tom is awesome in every way,” Mickelson tweeted in response to talk show host Pat McAfee’s take on Brady and Mickelson golfing together. “I learn and am inspired every time I have a chance to be around him.”

You’re right. Tom is awesome in every way. I learn and am inspired every time I have a chance to be around him. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 7, 2021

The Tables Turn on Brady

Brady joked about Rodgers and the Packers missing a chance to tie the NFC Championship game during the weeks leading up to The Match. It came back to Brady via Mickelson at The Match on the 16th hole.

Mickelson told Brady “they had a fourth-and-3 situation, down eight points,” and “that they needed to go for it and couldn’t play it safe” VanHaaren wrote. Brady missed that put unfortunately though he had been talking up his putting before The Match.

Rodgers made them pay by burying a birdie putt to win.

Brady didn’t give Rodgers — and the Packers — a chance to win back in January. The Packers field goal made it 31-26 with 2:05 left. The Bucs ran out the clock in seven plays.

Amid Brady’s joking, he did everything from social media posts to bringing it up in a press conference before The Match. Rodgers responded “we’ll, I usually don’t get the option (to decide) in my experience” during the press conference.

Brady’s Best Moment

Brady shined the most on the third hole when he hit the ball 390 yards. It had a ball speed of 167 miles per hour and an apex of 127 feet.

Fun in the Sun

Brady had plenty of fun at the charity match, which raised funds for Feeding America and My Brother’s Keeper per VanHaaren.

He cleaned his golf clubs at least once out of the drink cooler, which Golf Channel co-host Shane Bacon humorously called a penalty for.

Tom Brady just cleaned his club out of the cooler with drinks inside and I think this deserves an auto loss of hole. pic.twitter.com/YVx7VwNFUI — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 6, 2021

Brady also gave Rodgers a hard time on the course. “I’m studying my competition … the leader of the Packers I think” Brady said per Bleacher Report.