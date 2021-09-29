Tom Brady Ignoring Richard Sherman’s Handshake Revives Virally

A controversial photo of Tom Brady apparently ignoring Richard Sherman after Super Bowl XLIX has resurfaced with viral popularity amid Sherman signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN shared the photo, announcing “Richard Sherman and Tom Brady are on the same team.”

Speculation emerged that Brady really ignored Sherman’s offer of a handshake shortly after the Big Game concluded. Brady led the New England Patriots to a 28-24 win over Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady actually stood up to shake hands with Sherman according to Inside the NFL on Showtime via CBS Sports’ Will Brinson in 2015. The Patriots quarterback took a knee in victory formation to end the game and simply spent a moment “savoring the immediate joy of victory” as Sherman showed up according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss in 2015.

“You’re a great player, man. A great player,” Brady told Sherman upon shaking hands, Reiss reported.

Upon signing with the Bucs, Sherman admitted on his podcast, The Richard Sherman Podcast, that he and Brady had their challenging moments over the years, starting with the “you mad bro” incident in 2012. Things have improved since, which Sherman said on his podcast.

He then made light of the “you mad bro” moment during his introductory press conference with the Bucs.

“He actually sent me a jersey — we exchanged jerseys maybe four or five years ago — and he said ‘I’m still mad bro.’ He wrote it on the jersey,” Sherman told the media with a laugh.

Sherman Compares Brady to Kobe Bryant

Sherman heaped praise on Brady, comparing him to late NBA great Kobe Bryant for his competitiveness and obsession with a sport.

“He’s just a competitor. Anything that it takes to win. Obsessed about this game. A lot of what Kobe Bryant stood for,” Sherman told the media. “You can appreciate that about each other. That’s what kind attracted me to come because I know that he’s the same kind of animal I am. For better or for worst, he will do whatever it takes to get these wins and to find a way to get your team where it needs to be.”

Climate Change Doesn’t Bother Sherman

Sherman couldn’t help himself when talking about the adjustment practicing in Tampa’s 89-degree heat. He spent all of his NFL career in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California before signing with the Bucs.

“It was a nice cool day. It was just like Seattle. It was 65 and sunny. No humidity at all,” Sherman said sarcastically in the press conference. “It was a hot day but I enjoyed it. Got to go through motions, (and) got to get some reps in. It felt good.”





Richard Sherman's Introductory Bucs Press Conference

Sherman added that the Bucs coaches and players really embraced him on day one. He also said that he never met many of the Bucs players before, too.

“They’re all real fun guys to be around. I’ve been here for one day, and we’ve had a good time.” Sherman said. “I’ve got a relationship with all of them (now). You gotta think they were in the NFC West with me my whole career until we left to come to Tampa.”