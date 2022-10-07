Tom Brady’s Injuries a Growing Concern, NFL Insider Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady humorously and confidently updated his status amid injuries on Thursday, October 6, for a key Week 6 game.

“It feels great,” Brady told the media about his shoulder injury, cracking a smile. “I’ll be there Sunday.”

While Brady says he’s locked in for an October 9 game with the Atlanta Falcons, the question remains on how much more can a 45-year-old quarterback get hit. Brady took “fairly ordinary hits” amid a shoulder injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

not how you want to see Tom Brady reacting after taking a shot to his throwing shoulder, no pic.twitter.com/FIJiIt6FoX — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 3, 2022

“That is not a devastating hit,” Florio said about the hit to Brady where he hurt his shoulder. “We have seen guys take far bigger hits all the time. This is not like, oh, he’s going to be hurt.”

“I mean, he is getting banged up by fairly ordinary hits,” Florio said to Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms. “That’s my concern. This would not have made it to ‘Jacked Up’, remember they used to do that on ESPN?”

“That was not a ‘whoa, he’s gonna feel that tomorrow’ type of a hit that John Madden used to say,” Florio added.

Brady ‘Probably Should’ Retire, Florio Says

Brady notably has taken more hits this season amid an injury-riddled offensive line an tough schedule in the first four weeks. He has endured 11 hits and seven sacks in four games, which is on pace for 29.5 sacks this season. That’s more than any season for him since 2017.

Brady also hasn’t just hurt his shoulder this season. He hurt his ring finger on his throwing hand in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

Tom Brady revealed that he injured his right ring finger during Week 2's victory over the Saints. Here's how the finger is looking today 👀 pic.twitter.com/2Yw9A1RU66 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) September 25, 2022

“He’s 45. It’s amazing that the guy’s got the courage to go out there with guys half his age and younger and face that — that risk,” Florio said. “And it is a little crazy that he can’t just give it up and walk away because he probably should. He probably should have already, and he probably should right now.”

Brady Maintains He’s Alright

Brady notably kept playing after both injuries. He said the ring finger injury “didn’t affect me at all in the game” on his podcast, a day after he threw a go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman. Following the Week 4 loss, Brady downplayed his shoulder getting hurt on the play amid his 385 yards passing and three touchdowns.

“I’ll be alright,” Brady told reporters after the game. “It’s football.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, October 4, that Brady sustained “a little big of a rotator cuff” injury from the hit. Rapoport added that it won’t keep Brady out. Brady doubled down on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday that there is no concern.

“My shoulder’s doing OK, just some bumps and bruises. … I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end,” Brady told host Jim Gray.

Speculation about his shoulder emerged on Wednesday when he appeared on the injury report and didn’t practice. Brady notably started taking Wednesdays off as a veteran day last month, but he practiced on the past two Wednesday due to abnormal circumstances with the Mike Evans suspension and then the Hurricane Ian relocation.