Trade Proposal Has Buccaneers as Landing Spot for Jets Starter: Report

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary with Richard Sherman being the latest player expected to miss time. Prior to Sherman’s injury, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Buccaneers could look to improve their secondary by the November 2 trade deadline with Jets safety Marcus Maye potentially reuniting with former coach Todd Bowles. There could be even more urgency after Sherman’s injury to make a move.

“I continue to hear Jets safety Marcus Maye would welcome a move to a contender, and he’s a prime player to watch at the deadline,” Fowler detailed. “The Jets understand they are at least a year away and could save on Maye’s $10.6 million salary. GM Joe Douglas doesn’t prioritize safety like he does offensive and defensive line, and that showed in negotiations. Maye felt undervalued.

“…Safety needs aren’t glaring leaguewide. But Maye’s former head coach in New York, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, has had injuries to his secondary. The always-aggressive Los Angeles Rams could also look to bolster their defensive backfield.”

Maye has been the Jets starting free safety for the past four seasons and is coming off a career-high 88 tackles in 2020. The Jets selected Maye in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft with the No. 39 pick.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Arians on Potential Roster Moves in the Secondary: ‘We Just Keep Playing With the Guys We Got’

Since the arrival of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have been aggressive with in-season roster moves, so it will be worth watching to see if the team pulls off a deal by the deadline. After the Bucs’ win over the Eagles, Arians indicated that Sherman’s injury is unlikely to demand the team make another move.

“No, we just keep playing with the guys we got and see what happens,” Arians responded during his Week 6 postgame press conference. “See how long [of an] injury it is and next man up.”

Sherman Is Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With a Hamstring Injury: Report

After the Bucs’ Thursday Night Football win, Arians did not elaborate on the severity of Sherman’s injury. Arians noted it was a tweaked hamstring, adding the team did not know the severity of the injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the early indications are Sherman will miss a “couple weeks.”

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette admitted he would not have believed the team would be 5-1 if he knew about all the injuries that would happen. Fournette noted that Tampa Bay’s early success is a credit to the team’s depth.

“I wouldn’t believe him but, like I say, we have guys that if anyone go down they can back [it] up,” Fournette detailed in his postgame press conference. “It’s like it’s not a drop off with this team and that’s the special thing about us.”

Barrett on Sherman’s Injury: ‘We have a Lot of Guys Who’s Ready to Step Up’

Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett admitted that missing Sherman is a “hard hit” but added the team already has some experience overcoming injuries to start the season.

“That’s most definitely a hard hit for us,” Barrett noted during his October 15 press conference. “It just put us in a tougher situation, but we have a lot of guys who’s ready to step up, came and did their thing, held it down. But we most definitely missed the presence of everybody who’s hurt and injured that hasn’t been able to play. We missed them guys for sure.”