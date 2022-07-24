Buccaneers Make Key Roster Moves Before Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed top draft pick Logan Hall and placed two players on the physically unable to perform list before training camp starts this week.

Hall, the Bucs’ second-round draft pick, shared the announcement of his signing on July 23 via Bucs social media. The Bucs will pay the rookie lineman a four-year deal worth $9.316 million, based on the rookie salary pool, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Hall and fellow rookies, plus all quarterbacks, arrived at Bucs headquarters on July 23 to prepare for training camp.

As for Don Gardner and Sadarius Hutcherson, who landed on the PUP list due to injuries, they will wait to get back on the field. Gardner, a cornerback, had 133 tackles and four interceptions at Division I South Dakota State before joining the Bucs as an undrafted free agent this year. Hutcherson, formerly All-SEC guard at South Carolina, joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but tore his ACL in the preseason last year.

Both undrafted free agents can come off the PUP list at any point during training camp or the preseason, but they also count toward the 90-man camp roster. If those players don’t heal before the regular season, they could go on the reserve/PUP list.

The Bucs cleared one injured player earlier last week for training camp — rookie tight end Cade Otton. That move less than a day after the Bucs signed free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph to help alleviate the void left by retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Otton remains the only Bucs rookie yet to sign a contract, after Hall’s signing, Stroud noted.

Hall: ‘I’m Really Excited to Work With the Guys’

Tampa Bay took Hall with the 33rd pick in the draft with the idea that he can contribute right away on the defensive line.

“I’m really excited to work with the guys like Vita Vea, Will Gholston, [and] a lot of the outside backers that we have,” Hall said via Buccaneeers.com. “I think we have a lot of talent amongst the rushers from a technique standpoint.”

Hall, 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, tallied 97 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks at Houston in college.

Bucs ‘QB School’ Underway

Bucs rookies, injured players, and quarterbacks reported for pre-training camp sessions informally called “QB School” according to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. That crew includes Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who opted to return after a 41-day retirement last winter.

“Those three extra days won’t involve a large amount of on-field work — around 90 minutes total spread over two workouts on Sunday and Monday — but each of those two days will involve classroom meetings and film work in both the morning and afternoon,” Smith wrote. “The 42 players in attendance will also have a chance to work with trainers, if needed, and get in lifting sessions.”