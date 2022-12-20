Bucs Aim to Ramp Up All-Pro Tackle This Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is looking to “ramp up” the rehab of All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs this week ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this upcoming Sunday.

During a press conference on Monday, December 19 , Bowles gave an update on the status of his Pro Bowl tackle by saying, “We’ll see how he looks this week. He moved around some last week. We’ll try to ramp up his rehab and see where he stands.”

The offensive line isn’t the only unit missing a key starter for the Bucs.

Bowles detailed that Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea, who missed the Bucs matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a calf injury, is not quite as far along as Wirfs.

“Vita is probably a little behind Tristan right now”, added Bowles.

Vea suffered the injury during the Bucs’ 35-7 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers back on December 11, which has paused what has been a career year for the former Washington Husky product.

Vea has already posted career-highs with 6.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble through 13 games this season.

If Vea is forced to miss a second consecutive game, the Bucs will likely expand the role of Rakeem Nunez-Roches to help anchor the interior of the defensive line for the Tampa Bay defense.

The Secondary is Still Banged Up

Bowles did provide an additional update to another Pro Bowler on the defensive side of the ball.

Detailing that defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. is, “day-to-day with an ankle injury.”

He helped hold the Bengals’ offense to just 83 total yards and 3 points in the first half. Only to watch the Bengals offense generate 31 points and four passing touchdowns from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow when he was unable to take the field in the second half of the Bucs’ 34-23 loss to Cincinnati.

The third-year safety from Minnesota has already missed four games this season. During the four games without Winfield Jr. in the lineup, the Bucs’ defense has allowed an average of 22 points per game to opposing offenses.

If Winfield Jr. is unable to go this Sunday against the Cardinals, it will continue what has been an injury-riddled season in the secondary for the Bucs in 2022.

Bucs cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamal Dean have all missed time with injuries this season, which has forced the Buccaneers to push backups Dee Delaney and Zyon McCollum into larger roles this season.

The next challenge that lies ahead for this secondary will be the Arizona Cardinals, who are trying to figure out life without quarterback Kyler Murray under center for the remainder of the season.

Whether it’s Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley under center for Arizona, the Bucs will still face a formidable challenge against the Cardinals’ pass-catching duo of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown.