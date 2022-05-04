Bucs Starter Reacts to Germany Game Announcement

Amid the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ excitement to learn its opponent for the Week 10 Germany game, Pro Bowl offense tackle Tristan Wirfs simply relishes the trip.

The Bucs will face the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever NFL game in Germany on November 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich. Wirfs said he’s “never been out of the country” before during his interview on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, May 4.

“I think that’s the thing I’m most excited about is just to go to a new place and get to experience a lot of new stuff over there, but I think it’s going to be a blast,” Wirfs told the GMFB crew.

“It’s going to be a whole new atmosphere for me and experience,” Wirfs added. “I think just the biggest thing is to be able to enjoy it and just experience what they have to offer.”

"I've never been out of the country. I think that's the thing I'm most excited about is just to go to a new place and get to experience a lot of new stuff over there, but I think it's going to be a blast." –@TristanWirfs78

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, 44, played in a few international games before with the New England Patriots, winning in England and New Mexico. Brady has a perfect record in those games, and he “can become the first NFL quarterback to start and win regular-season games in four different countries” according to the Bucs via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Many Bucs veterans, 19 on the roster, played in the team’s last international game in London for the 2019 season, Auman noted. The Bucs lost that game to Carolina 37-26 despite a 400-yard passing game by former quarterback Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay hasn’t ever won an international game.

Wirfs on Bucs’ Achterbahn Offseason

Wirfs, of course, couldn’t get off GMFB without a question about Bucs’ “rollercoaster” — or Achterbahn in German — offseason as co-host Kay Adams put it. Brady retired in February but came back in March, and Bruce Arians stepped down for coaching and Todd Bowles took over as head coach.

“Yeah, so I remember, I think I was either with or I was talking to my mom both times,” Wirfts said about the Brady saga. “When he retired, like I had seen it come out on social media and everything, I was like, ‘well, it was a good run. I got to protect the greatest quarterback of all time.'”

“And then, we were at Texas Roadhouse, I think, when he unretired,” Wirfs added. “It was crazy because it was on the TV behind me and it said like ‘breaking news’, and she was like ‘oh my gosh, look’ and I checked it out and looked and then my phone started blowing up. All these notifications, my buddies were texting me and everything.”

These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“It was a lot of up and down, but I’m glad he’s back. I’m sure there’s a lot more people who are glad he’s back, too, but it’s always good having him back there,” Wirfs concluded.

Wirfs likewise expressed confidence about the coaching change. Bowles served as defensive coordinator for the Bucs from 2019 to 2021. Other NFL teams interviewed him for head coaching jobs in the offseason, but he stayed on with the Bucs after no reported offers.

“Coach Bowles getting that head coaching job is going to be really awesome,” Wirfs said. “He’s crazy smart. From what I’ve heard, the older guys say having a defensive coach as the head coach is always nice during camp, so I guess we’ll see if that’s true.”

“I know he was going to get a head coaching job eventually,” Wirfs added.

Wirfs’ Wrestling Match Loss to Draft Pick

Wirfs also couldn’t avoid talking about his high school wrestling match loss that ESPN ran when the Baltimore Ravens selected Tyler Linderbaum. GMFB co-host Peter Schrager ribbed Wirfs that Linderbaum weighs 30 pounds less.

In honor of #NFLDraft day here's a clip of first round pick Tristan Wirfs and potential first rounder Tyler Linderbaum back in their #IAhswr days

“I’m glad you brought this up. Hopefully I can set the record straight,” Wirfs said. “So we wrestled probably six times my senior year. That was his junior year, and he’ll tell you, too, I beat him every other time, and this was the last match we ever got to wrestle. It went into overtime, and this was to go to state duals in the team tournament. Yeah, it went into overtime and he got me.”

“I beat him six times before that, and it was the only time he beat me,” Wirfs added. “I’ll give it to him, but it’s alright.”

