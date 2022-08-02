Buccaneers Star Carted Off at Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced another star offensive lineman going down at training camp on Tuesday, August 2.

All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs got carted off from practice via a golf cart on Tuesday. Fox 13’s Kevin O’Donell reported that Wirfs “wasn’t walking well heading inside” after the cart ride.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media, via to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith, that Wirfs “just cramped up” at practice. The players practiced with weather in the low 90s, 59% humidity and an extreme UV index according to Weather.com.

Tristan Wirfs going through offensive line drills, with rookie Dylan Cook standing in as a pass-rusher. pic.twitter.com/jooTSd4crc — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 2, 2022

Tampa Bay already faced one major injury on the offensive line with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen’s knee injury last week. Second-year lineman Robert Hainsey stepped in to fill that role.

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported that Jensen “is having his injured left knee evaluated” on Tuesday, and the Bucs will learn the severity and if Jensen will need to go on injured reserve. If Jensen goes on injured reserve, his season will end, Auman wrote.

While Wirfs leaving over cramps is precautionary, the Bucs could ill afford to lose the third-year Pro Bowler. Wirfs graded at 84.6 by Pro Football Focus, and the Bucs missed his blocking in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January.

Wirfs Confident in Hainsey

Wirfs considers Hainsey a friend and has learned from him, and the All-Pro tackle believes Hainsey can succeed in place of Jensen this season.

“Bob [Robert Hainsey] is so smart. I think he is one of my best buds on the team — we hangout quite a bit,” told reporters on July 28. “He was here for half of the offseason and then in Arizona training with [assistant coach] A.Q. Shipley. He has put in a lot of work in trying to be the best he can be. The kid loves ball. I’m excited to see how he does, and the competition for left guard as well, so it’s going to be fun.”

#Bucs OL Nick Leverett, Robert Hainsey and Tristan Wirfs hit the sled to start out another day of training camp! pic.twitter.com/peSmhzTnX2 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 2, 2022

Wirfs noted that Hainsey will grow a lot just from facing the Bucs’ first team defensive front.

“I think it is going to be huge,” Wirfs said. “Still, for me, going against Shaq [Barrett] every day, Shaq is an incredible edge rusher. I’m seeing all of his moves every day. He gets me [some plays] and I get him [some plays].”

“With Hainsey seeing [Akiem] Hicks and [Vita] Vea, you are not going to find two bigger, better interior guys in the league,” Wirfs added. “So he is getting the best work he can possibly get. It’s just going to help him be prepared for when that time comes.”

Hainsey made some mistakes during Tuesday’s practice, per Pewter Report, but the former Notre Dame star also stopped Vea once. Bucs assistant coach Harold Goodwin yelled “not today Vita” after Hainsey’s stop, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Wirfs on Tom Brady: ‘It Just Doesn’t Make Sense’

Born the year before Bucs quarterback Tom Brady entered the league, Wirfs, 23, expressed his thoughts of Brady turning 45 on Wednesday, August 3.

Julio Jones catches a pass from Tom Brady and the crowd gives a loud applause. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/fXbvlH0Wfk — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 2, 2022

“It just doesn’t make sense [laughs]. I love having him back there, but sometimes I’m like, ‘Go sit down, take a break.’ I love Tommy and I’m so glad I get to protect him,” Wirfs told the media on July 28. “He does everything with a purpose and takes a lot of care of his body.”

“That’s how he is out here still,” Wirfs added. “I think a lot of people — me, as well — can learn from it. The rehab side of the game and taking care of your body, that’s how you get longevity. It’s pretty amazing, and it’s pretty special that he is out here doing what he does.”