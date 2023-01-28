Former Bucs Super Bowl-Winning Wide Receiver Signs With AFC Team

If Tom Brady leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Las Vegas Raiders, he can reunite with wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

A member of the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl team, Johnson signed a futures contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, January 26. Brady has been linked to the Raiders for next season. He will become a free agent in March unless he re-signs with the Bucs or retires.

As for Johnson, the Bucs didn’t keep the third-year receiver amid the 17 players who signed futures contracts since the season ended. That’s despite Johnson’s prior experience and success with the team.

Tampa Bay drafted Johnson in 2020 with a fifth round pick in the NFL Draft. He contributed quickly that fall amid Brady’s first season under center. Johnson caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. In the playoffs, he caught two passes for 31 yards, and he drew a pass interference penalty against the Green Bay Packers during a game-sealing drive in the NFC Championship Game.

Johnson progressed in 2021 with 36 catches for 360 yards but no touchdowns. He also improved on his playoff production with five catches for 45 yards but no touchdowns in two games.

.@TomBrady takes the all-time lead in passing TDs with this toss to Tyler Johnson! #GoBucs 📺: #TBvsLV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/1GARY3ikVs — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

Things looked up for Johnson in the 2022 preseason as he led receivers with 11 catches for 133 yards in games. It didn’t equate to a roster or practice squad spot as the Bucs released Johnson during the final 53-man roster cutdown in August 2022.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said the decision came down to Johnson’s value on special teams amid a deep receiver room. Johnson played 12% of the special teams snaps in 2020 and 19% of the special team snaps in 2021.

“That was tough,” Bowles told the media on September 1, 2022. “Again, we have a lot of receivers and when you get down to a fifth and sixth receiver — Jaelon [Darden] returns punts and kicks, [and] Tyler was the sixth receiver to dress on Sundays. You’ve got to be able to play special teams and contribute. [He is] a great pass receiver, very good catcher — he can catch the ball — [he’s] a very good player, but no special teams value.”

Johnson’s Quiet 2022 Season and Exit

Johnson signed with the Houston Texans afterward, but he hardly played for the team with just 29 offensive snaps and no targets. The Texans waived Johnson in October 2022, and he returned to the Bucs as a practice squad player and remained with the team for the season.

He never got called up from the practice squad despite Darden’s release and injuries to Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman. Deven Thompkins moved ahead of Johnson instead for his kick returning value. Thompkins averaged 21.9 yards per kick-off return and 10.2 yards per punt return in five games played.

Tampa Bay only re-signed one receiver to a futures contract after the season — Kaylon Geiger. He impressed in training camp and appeared in three regular season games with nine offensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.

The Bucs also signed a couple of tight ends in David Wells and Dominique Dafney to futures contracts after the season ended. Wells spent most of the season on the Bucs practice squad. Dafney bounced around practice squads with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts in 2022 after the Packers released him in August.

How Johnson Fits in With Raiders

Now a Raider, Las Vegas could use Johnson for receiver depth with futures in question among Raiders receivers such as Keelan Cole and Mack Hollins. Both could become free agents in March unless the Raiders re-sign them.

Johnson joining the Raiders likely won’t convince Brady to join the team in free agency but a familiar face with prior chemistry couldn’t hurt.