Vincent Jackson’s Last Instagram Post Before Death

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide-receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, on February 15, the Hillsborough County Police reported on Monday. He was 38.

According to the police, Jackson checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying there ever since. On February 10, Jackson’s family reported him as missing, the sheriff’s office reported, and an investigation was launched the next day. On February 12, HSCO located the former NFL star at the Homewood Suites, assessed his well-being, and subsequently canceled the missing person’s case.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon. pic.twitter.com/OZ8QwKakLw — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2021

Upon looking at Jackson’s official Instagram page, where he had amassed over 35,000 followers, he appeared to be living a normal life. Fittingly, his final Instagram post before he died was in support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their journey to the Super Bowl.

On January 24, Jackson shared a meme and wrote, “#awesome win by @buccaneers! 🎉 Aaron Rodgers look at the Packers coaches in the locker room post game. 😲 #letsgo.”

Three weeks later, on February 15, Jackson was found at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time by a hotel housekeeper. The HSCP statement said, “There are no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, as well as officially identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records. HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing.”

Jackson Rarely Posted Photos of Wife Lindsey VanDeweghe & His Children



Jackson’s Instagram account is filled with posts about football and his Jackson In Action83 Foundation. While he rarely posted about his private life, Jackson was married to his wife Lindsey VanDeweghe and had three children, as reported by the Greeley Tribune. On January 17, Jackson posted a rare video of one of his kids playing in the pool.

Jackson proposed to his wife while accepting the honor of being inducted to the UNC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. The three-time Pro Bowler stepped on stage and said to VanDeweghe “I love you. I will always love you. I want to start a family with you. I want to spend the rest of my days with you. You are my soulmate. Will you marry me?”

The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2011. They welcomed three children together — Carter, Amaya, and Dominick. After 12 seasons in the NFL, Jackson retired in 2016 and made South Tampa his permanent home.

According to the Journalistate, Jackson and his wife resided in a $3.5 million mansion located in the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. The massive home included a 4-car garage, wet bar, and a mother-in-law suite.

Tributes to Jackson Filled Twitter Following the News of His Sudden Death

Jackson’s death at age 38 appeared to be a complete surprise to most of the sports world, and Twitter filled with heartfelt tributes from his friends, fans, and former teammates on Monday.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates tweeted, “While many will remember Vincent Jackson as a three-time Pro Bowl WR that had many great on-field moments for the Chargers and Bucs, he made a massive last impact off the field too. His foundation @JIA83Foundation did great work to assist military families. RIP.”

His former team, the San Diego Chargers, who drafted the wide-receiver in 2005, also paid tribute. Bolts Beat tweeted, “Absolutely heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Vincent Jackson will always be remembered as one of the best receivers in Chargers history. May he rest easy.”

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate Vincent Jackson’s greatness Rest in Paradise 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7MeiQwqDod — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) February 15, 2021

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine tweeted, “I have no words. I’m in complete shock. I needed to pull over while driving. This is crushing in every possible way. Vincent Jackson was a cherished member of the Buccaneers and our community.”

Man… just got home out of the blizzard. Vincent Jackson passed away?? He was a damn good football player.. I’m absolutely bummed for everybody involved. Gone way too soon. Rest easy boss man. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

While Jackson’s death remains under investigation, Sheriff Chad Chronister shared the following statement:

My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.

