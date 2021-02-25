Vincent Jackson Remembered in Private Service

Family and friends remembered Vincent Jackson in a small, private service on Wednesday. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver died unexpectedly on Feb. 15 at age 38.

Jackson’s body will be cremated, and his family will keep the ashes, which were his wishes, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vincent Jackson was laid to rest yesterday in a private service that included family and a limited number of close friends. Per his wishes, Vincent will be cremated and his ashes will remain with the family. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 25, 2021

Stroud also shared a copy of the service program.

A private memorial service was held Wednesday for Vincent Jackson attended by family and a limited number of friends. pic.twitter.com/FwmotRnb43 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 25, 2021

Jackson was reported dead on Feb. 15 by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after being found by hotel staff at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, where he had stayed since January 11. Sheriff Chad Chronister said Jackson lived with “chronic alcoholism” and other “long-standing health conditions” in an interview on Q105’s morning show on Feb. 17 after receiving the autopsy report.

Chronister added, per Q105, that Jackson’s family believed the three-time Pro Bowler suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy from multiple concussions in his NFL career. Jackson’s family donated his brain to Boston University for CTE research according to New York Times’ reporter Ken Belson.

Jackson played for the Bucs from 2012 to 2016 in his 12-year NFL career. He left behind his wife, Lindsey VanDeweghe, and three children.

Tributes to Jackson

Current and former players from the Bucs and around the NFL paid tributes to Jackson and offered their condolences on social media since Jackson’s Feb.15 death.

Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans, who played three seasons with Jackson from 2014 to 2016, thanked Jackson for his impact on his life and assured his family of his prayers.

V Jax thank you for everything I love you big bro. Praying for your family Rest in Paradise — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) February 15, 2021

Brady replied to Evans’ Tweet with prayer emojis.

🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2021

Bucs owner Bryan Glazer called Jackson a “consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field” in a Feb. 15 release. “Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation,” Glazer added.

Rest in peace, Vincent Jackson. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ik3GYZjQDr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 15, 2021

Jackson’s other former team, the Los Angeles Chargers also posted a tribute on Feb. 15, calling his work in retirement “an inspiration to all of us.” He played for the Chargers in San Diego from 2005 to 20011.

gone too soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/lQEtPjNQ4w — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 15, 2021

