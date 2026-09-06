Alex Eala Gets Strong Message From Coco Gauff Ahead of Potential US Open Clash

As the top-ranked American player on the women’s tennis circuit, Coco Gauff faces her fair share of pressure. However, the 22-year-old admittedly can’t relate to blossoming star Alex Eala, who shoulders the hopes of an entire nation every time she steps onto the court.

Ahead of their potential clash in the fourth round of the ongoing US Open, Gauff showered Eala with praise for carrying the pressure gracefully.

“No, I can’t at all. Because she’s the first Filipino player to break a lot of the barriers… she’s doing similar things to what Manny Pacquiao is doing for her country,” Gauff said of whether she can relate to Eala’s pressure, via Tennis Letter.

Gauff made her comments after her 6-3, 6-4 win over Cristina Bucsa in the third round. The 2023 US Open champion is seeking her second title at Flushing Meadows.

Coco Gauff Praises Alex Eala

If Gauff faces Eala, it will mark just the third encounter between the two ladies. Eala won their first-ever clash at this year’s Indian Wells Open after Gauff was forced to retire with a left arm injury. Gauff returned the favor by winning in straight sets at the Dubai Open quarterfinals in the very next month.

Gauff spoke further about the amount of respect she has for Eala, while citing the advantages she had growing up in the United States.

“I’m lucky to be from the U.S. where we had a lot of icons to look up to,” she stressed. “People who have already broken down doors for me to be here where I am. I can’t empathize in that aspect.”

“The only way I can is maybe just like the hype of everyone expecting you to win every single match,” she continued. I guess I can empathize on that standpoint. But I definitely think she has more pressure, from the outside looking in, she has more pressure.”

Gauff provided more context into her friendship with Eala.

“As far as our relationship, Alex and I are friends,” she said.

“Her family reminds me so much of mine. She has a brother. Both of her parents are usually with her at tournaments. She’s just such a cool nice girl and someone I’d like to get to know even more. We just went for dinner for the first time in Toronto. I got to know her a bit more then.

“We played doubles together obviously. I have a lot of respect for her and what she’s doing. But I can’t really empathize. I feel like she has more pressure than I do.”

At the time of this article, Eala led two games to one in the third set against Iva Jovic in the third round. If she wins, she will face Gauff in the fourth round on Monday.