Tennis World Reacts to ‘Outstanding’ Alex Eala-Iva Jovic US Open Match

The future of women’s tennis was on full display at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday as American teenage prodigy Iva Jovic and rising Philippine star Alex Eala battled for over three hours in an epic third-round US Open clash.

Though Jovic narrowly prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, the consensus among fans and analysts alike was that tennis was the real winner.

“What a match from both… they were fighting tooth and nail until the last ball,” wrote popular X account Tennis Letter.

Complex Sports fittingly wrote: “18-year-old Iva Jovic outlasts Alex Eala in an instant classic 🔥 match of the tournament??”

With the win, the 18-year-old Jovic became the youngest American woman to reach three major round of 16s in one year since Venus Williams in 1998. She also improved her head-to-head record against Eala to 3-0, after her previous wins at Roland Garros and Queen’s Club earlier this year.

Alex Eala Keeps Fighting

Jovic had two match points when she was up five games to four in the deciding set, until Eala stormed back to extend the match.

Eala tried to tame the powerful groundstrokes of Jovic with her signature defense, proving why she’s jokingly referred to as “Rafael Nadal’s daughter.” After all, Eala trained in Nadal’s academy and is a protege of the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

Tennis fan Maria Mel praised Eala for how she fought back against Jovic after going down 4-1 in the first set.

“THE ART OF DISMANTLING A POWER PLAYER 🧠💪Watching Alex Eala transition forward and neutralize heavy groundstrokes with elite net anticipation against Iva Jovic at the US Open proves why tennis isn’t just about raw power,” she wrote. “It is about court IQ, reading patterns, and having the courage to step inside the baseline when the match gets tight.”

Mundo Do Tênis summed up every fan’s feelings with an apt post on X.

“It’s been a while since I followed such a fiercely contested and high-quality game…

“Eala x Jovic delivering EVERYTHING 👏”

Tennis World Celebrates Eala vs Jovic

Prominent sports writer Jon Wertheim also called Jovic vs Eala the best match of the US Open thus far.

“If the @usopen were the UFC, Eala and Jovic would both get fight-of-the-night cash bonuses upon repairing the locker room ….as it is, can we all agree: match of the tournament ?🎾”

For both ladies, the match was extra special due to their real-life friendship. Several fans highlighted the same after Jovic pulled off the win.