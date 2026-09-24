Alex Eala Sends Message to Tatiana Prozorova After Singapore Open Upset

Alex Eala did not disguise her disappointment after a three-hour fight ended one round earlier than she expected at the Singapore Open.

She also did not search for excuses.

“Disappointed, of course,” Eala said after her 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 loss to Tatiana Prozorova in Thursday’s round of 16. “I think I’ll need to take the time to see what I could have improved and learn.”

The world No. 18 appeared headed toward the quarterfinals after winning the opening set and building a 4-2 lead in the second. Prozorova refused to unravel, winning five of the final six games in the decider to secure her first victory over a top-20 opponent.

It was Eala’s first loss to a player ranked outside the top 100 in a year. Prozorova entered the tournament at No. 180.

Alex Eala Credits Tatiana Prozorova

Eala acknowledged that Prozorova earned the biggest victory of her career.

“I think Tatiana played really well today,” Eala said. “Like every loss, accept the fact that maybe she performed better today, and then look at it. Take the time to analyze, take the time to learn.”

That was the message Eala carried through a postmatch interview that could easily have become an exercise in frustration.

She had opportunities. Eala was two games from winning in straight sets, then held four break points during a pivotal game with the deciding set tied at 3-3. Prozorova escaped, broke in the next game and served out the upset.

Eala said the match tested her physically and mentally, with momentum repeatedly changing hands and few points coming easily.

“I tried to stay positive,” she said. “There are definitely moments in the match where I played better than other moments, so I was always trying to chase that.”

The 21-year-old said she fought until the end and would meet with her team to identify the “A, B and C” that prevented her from performing as intended.

“You’re going to have days like this where you battle for three hours and it just doesn’t go your way,” Eala said. “I have to learn from it, but also not try to make it bigger than it needs to be.”

What Is Next for the Philippine Phenom?

There will be little time for Eala to linger over the defeat.

She will travel to Japan to represent the Philippines in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where the tennis competition runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. Eala is expected to enter as the top seed in women’s singles.

She won bronze medals in singles and mixed doubles at the previous Asian Games. This time, she will attempt to become the first Filipino to win the women’s singles title at the event.

“I think I have as big a chance as any other person in the draw,” Eala said. “I will do my best, of course, but for now I will process tonight’s loss and step on with the work.”

Singapore delivered disappointment. Japan offers Eala the quickest possible remedy: another court, another cause and another opportunity to turn analysis into action.