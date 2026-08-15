Alex Eala Match Suspended With Win in Sight: Restart Time Announced

Alex Eala’s dominant Cincinnati Open debut was interrupted Saturday when approaching lightning forced her and Elena-Gabriela Ruse off the court.

The No. 17-seeded Eala led 6-1, 3-0 in their second-round match when tournament officials suspended play at approximately 12:11 p.m. Eastern time. The Cincinnati Open announced that inclement weather was approaching and instructed spectators at the Lindner Family Tennis Center to seek shelter.

The Cincinnati Open announced at 1:04 p.m. that play would resume no earlier than 1:30 p.m. Eastern. The wording does not guarantee a 1:30 restart; officials must still determine that conditions are safe before returning players to the courts. Eala will serve when the match resumes.

Eala will serve when the match resumes, leaving the Filipina only three games away from advancing.

Alex Eala Overwhelms Elena-Gabriela Ruse Before Delay

Eala controlled the match from the opening exchanges, using her left-handed forehand and aggressive returning to push Ruse behind the baseline.

The 21-year-old raced through the opening set, 6-1, repeatedly applying pressure to Ruse’s serve and controlling the longer rallies. Ruse had few answers for Eala’s combination of depth, pace and early ball-striking.

Eala carried that momentum into the second set and won the first three games to establish a double-break advantage.

Ruse then called for the trainer and took a medical timeout. She received treatment around her right foot. No specific injury or diagnosis was immediately disclosed.

The approaching storm soon produced another interruption. Eala and Ruse left the court with the Filipina leading by a set and two breaks and preparing to serve in the fourth game.

Saturday’s meeting is a rematch of the final round of 2024 U.S. Open qualifying. Eala won the opening set on that occasion, but Ruse rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory. That result gave the Romanian a 1-0 advantage in their head-to-head series entering Cincinnati.

The circumstances are considerably different two years later. Eala is now a top-20 player and WTA champion after capturing her first tour-level singles title in Washington. Ruse reached the Cincinnati second round by routing Magda Linette 6-0, 6-3.

Alex Eala’s Potential Path to Cincinnati Open Final

If Eala completes the victory, she could face world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova in the third round. It would be their first career meeting.

Linda Noskova could await in the round of 16. Noskova has defeated Eala twice in 2026, including a 6-2, 6-4 victory in the Berlin semifinals.

A deeper run could produce a Washington final rematch with Jessica Pegula in the Cincinnati quarterfinals. Eala defeated Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to become the first Filipino player to win a WTA Tour singles championship.

Iga Swiatek or Elena Rybakina could emerge from the adjoining section as a semifinal opponent. Winning there would send Eala into her first WTA 1000 final and her second championship match in three tournaments.

Before arriving in Cincinnati, Eala said she intended to carry the lessons from Washington and Toronto into the final stretch before the U.S. Open.

“I’m counting my blessings,” Eala said. “I’m taking the lessons that I have had from these two weeks and hopefully implementing them even more and in a better way in Cincinnati and New York.”

First, Eala must navigate another weather delay. She conquered one before winning Washington. This time, she will return with a commanding lead and another milestone within reach.