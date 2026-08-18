When Will Alex Eala Play Next? Full Schedule Leading Into US Open

Blossoming star Alexandra Eala bowed out of the Cincinnati Masters on Monday night after a 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 loss to World No. 10 Amanda Anisimova.

Despite the loss, Eala is projected to make waves at the upcoming US Open after reaching the fourth round at last month’s Wimbledon, where she solidified her standing as one of the best young prospects on the WTA Tour.

So, when does Eala play next? Here’s a breakdown of her upcoming schedule.

Monterrey Open (Aug. 23-29): Not entered yet (Unlikely to play)

US Open Mixed Doubles Championship (Aug. 25-26)

Eala will team up with World No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime as part of the exhibition tournament in the lead-up to the US Open. The Filipina will play her first-round match on Tuesday, August 25, at Louis Armstrong Stadium. If her team wins, they will play the quarterfinal on the same day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The semifinal and final will both be held on August 26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. ESPN will broadacst the entire event.

US Open “Stars of the Open” Exhibition (Aug. 27)

Eala will play her dear friend, World No. 14 Iva Jovic, in a battle between two of the rising stars in women’s tennis. It will be an exhibition match.

US Open First Round Match: (Aug. 30 or Aug. 31)

Eala’s opponent has yet to be announced, and neither has the singles draw. She is expected to be seeded inside the top-15, meaning she could have a relatively easy opponent in the first round.

Alex Eala vs Iva Jovic

Although the highly-anticipated match won’t carry WTA ranking points, it will raise money for local communities and build excitement for the US Open. Furthermore, it will showcase two of the rising stars of the sport.

The two young ladies have met only twice before — at the French Open in May and the Queen’s Club Championships in June. Jovic won both matches in straight sets but Eala has gained a lot of confidence since those encounters, notably with her historic win at Washington and her impressive showing at Wimbledon.

“Iva Jovic and Alexandra Eala are close friends, but the Top 20 players will square off during Stars of the Open,” read the official US Open promotional material.

“Jovic and Eala have played each other twice, with the American winning both matches in straight sets. Eala claimed her first tour-level title in Washington, D.C., becoming the first Filipina to win a WTA singles crown, while Jovic made waves during her run to the 2026 Australian Open quarterfinals, becoming the youngest American to reach the Final 8 in Melbourne since Venus Williams in 1998.

Alex Eala Schedule: Too Packed?

Some analysts have criticized Eala, the most active competitor on the WTA circuit this year, for playing too many matches ahead of the final major of the year. Tennis 365’s Liam McMillen highlighted that Eala would have played nearly every other day for eight straight weeks if she reaches the second round of the US Open.

“While this is just further proof that Eala is one of the biggest stars in tennis right now, it does seem like another scheduling faux pas from the Filipina star,” wrote McMillen of Eala’s decision to play various exhibition events ahead of the US Open.

“….Eala will have to play what is essentially eight weeks of tennis in a row, dating back to the Washington Open, if she gets to the second week of the US Open.

“That is unsustainable for anyone, no matter what your age, and it’s hard not to see that as a major error for the burgeoning 21-year-old,” added McMillen.