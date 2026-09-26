Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Celebrates Major Milestone at Laver Cup

Barely a week after his US Open triumph, World No. 2 Alexander Zverev is in London leading Team Europe at the Laver Cup. Joining him is his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, who couldn’t be prouder of his stellar 2026 season that has seen him capture his first two major titles.

On Friday, Thomalla marked the couple’s five-year anniversary by sharing a photo of them at a Laver Cup red carpet event alongside one from the same event five years ago. The photos were accompanied by an apt caption on Instagram.

5 years later. Barely changed, just two Grand Slams richer. 🏆🏆

Zverev and Thomalla reportedly started seeing each other in 2020 but didn’t make their relationship public until 2021. The second photo in the below slide was taken at the 2021 Laver Cup, when Zverev and Team Europe recorded a dominant 14-1 win over Team World at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Zverev has represented Team Europe in seven of the nine editions of the event, including the inaugural 2017 edition.

Alexander Zverev at Laver Cup

The German had the option of skipping the Laver Cup to focus on the upcoming Shanghai Masters and the season-closing ATP Finals, as he chases Jannik Sinner for the World No. 1 ranking. Several top stars such as Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger Aliassime took that route. However, Zverev and World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) surprisingly chose to play the exhibition event alongside Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, Norway’s Casper Ruud, Czechia’s Jakub Mensik and Spain’s Rafael Jodar.

Team World is being represented by the USA’s Taylor Fritz, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, Australia’s Alex de Minaur, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, the USA’s Learner Tien and the USA’s Brandon Nakashima.

Zverev is scheduled to face de Minaur in a Group Stage match on Saturday after Team Europe took a 3-1 lead on Friday, when Ruud beat Cerundolo (6-7, 6-4, 10-8), Nakashima defeated Bublik (6-2, 6-3) and Jodar beat Bublik (6-2,6-3). Alcaraz and Mensik then clinched the doubles tie to give Europe a commanding 3-1 lead.