Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sends Hilarious Message After US Open Win

Precious few off-days exist in the life of an elite tennis star — a reality World No. 2 Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, knows all too well.

Just four days after his US Open triumph, Zverev is scheduled to represent Germany in the Davis Cup. But first, the couple escaped to Monaco for a quick two-day getaway to celebrate his Flushing Meadows victory.

“Well… our 2 day off season ends tomorrow,” she wrote the day their vacation began.

“Day 2 of our 2 day off season 😂,” she added in a follow-up post on Thursday.

Toasting to US Open Triump

Earlier in the week, she sent a touching message to Zverev after he defeated Ben Shelton to capture his second career major. The German won his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open back in June.

“Grand slam number 2 ✅ Couldn’t be prouder ❤️”

Zverev was seen practicing in the indoor court at the Heristo Arena in Halle on Thursday after returning from the romantic getaway with his flame.

He will lead Team Germany against Croatia in the Davis Cup qualifiers starting this weekend, hoping to secure a place in the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna in November. Germany has not won the Davis Cup since 1993.

TennisWorld’s Jovica Ilic offered more details on his Davis Cup preparation.

“Zverev trained with Kevin Krawietz, who will play the doubles rubber with Tim Puetz. Yannick Hanfmann or Daniel Altmaier will compete alongside world No. 2 in singles encounters,” wrote Ilic.

“The Hamburg native made a bold decision and decided to travel to Halle just a couple of days after lifting his second Major trophy within three months. Felling good physically, Alexander is eager to keep his country in contention for the Davis Cup trophy.”

Alexander Zverev Wins 2nd Major

At the start of 2026, many felt the 29-year-old Zverev was destined to finish his career with a major, given his struggles against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. However, he has flipped that script over the last three months with two Grand Slam titles, and a five-setter against Sinner in the Wimbledon final that could have gone either way.

Zverev thanked his team for sticking with him through ups and downs.

“I want to thank my team. We went 30 years without winning a Grand Slam title and now we’ve won two within the span of three months,” he said after his win in New York.

“I think God has seen how hard we worked, how much we suffered, how much pain we went through. I think 2026 is the outcome of all the years that happened before.”

While some have tried to discredit Zverev’s two major wins, pointing to the absence of Alcaraz at the French Open and Sinner at the US Open, German legend Boris Becker is proud of his countryman for his recent accomplishemts.

“You can only beat the opponent you have in front of you on the court,” Becker said of the criticism levied against Zverev.

“It seems like an absolute disgrace and an incredible lack of respect toward his performance to me.”