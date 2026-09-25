Alexander Zverev Reacts to Viral Trinity Rodman Rumors Amid Laver Cup

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev has lashed out at “idiots” who thought he was flirting with Trinity Rodman after his US Open victory earlier this month.

During his post-match speech, Zverev gave a shout-out to Rodman, praising her for playing a soccer match earlier in the day and still making it to Arthur Ashe Stadium to support her boyfriend, Ben Shelton.

“Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no?” Zverev asked Rodman, who burst into laughter while looking on from Shelton’s box.

“Well done to you as well,” he added while congratulating Shelton’s team on reaching the US Open final.

“You’re the lucky charm. Not today, but usual,” Zverev concluded.

After those comments, some wrongly assumed Zverev was flirting with Rodman. The German cleared the air ahead of the Laver Cup.

Alexander Zverev Reacts to Rumors

“Trinity Rodman? No, no, definitely not,” Zverev reacted in shock when asked about him supposedly flirting with the Washington Spirit star.

“I love Ben, I love his father, I love his whole family, I like Trinity quite a lot,” he added.

“I think whoever thinks that I was flirting or anything like that are idiots.”

Alexander Zverev Eyes Laver Cup

Zverev is currently in London to lead Team Europe against Team World in the Laver Cup. He is joined by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, Norway’s Casper Ruud, Czechia’s Jakub Mensik and Spain’s Rafael Jodar.

Team World will be represented by Australia’s Alex de Minaur, the USA’s Taylor Fritz, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, USA’s Learner Tien and USA’s Brandon Nakashima.

Several top stars such as Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger Aliassime withdrew from the event to focus on on the upcoming Shanghai Masters. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner pulled out of the exhibition event due to injury.

Zverev is confident about leading Team Europe to win at the Laver Cup.

“I think we have (enough firepower). We have great champions and teams,” Zverev said of his team’s chances to win the title.

“We all know what it takes to win. For me personally, it was quite a satisfying year. But we’re here, the Laver Cup as a team. I think for us, the main goal is to lift the trophy and to bring it back to Europe. And we do it as a team.

“We do it as a group of players, and hopefully we can achieve that goal.”