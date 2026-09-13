Alexander Zverev Sends Blunt Message to Trinity Rodman After US Open Win

“The Woman You Are” perfectly describes Trinity Rodman, who miraculously played a 1 p.m. Washington Spirit match in D.C. and still made it to New York just in time for the final moments of her boyfriend Ben Shelton’s US Open final against Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Rodman’s surprise appearance in the stands at Arthur Ashe stunned fans — and Zverev was no exception. After capturing his second career major, the German champion made sure to send a hilarious message her way.

“Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no?” Zverev asked Rodman, who burst into laughter while looking on from Shelton’s box.

“Well done to you as well,” he added while congratulating Shelton’s team on reaching the US Open final.

“You’re the lucky charm. Not today, but usual,” Zverev concluded.

Trinity Rodman Misses US Open Final

Rodman pulled off a logistical miracle to reach the Arthur Ashe Stadium in time for the conclusion of the Shelton vs. Zverev final, which wrapped up in four sets. After Shelton clawed back to win the third set, the more experienced Zverev put him away 6-2 in the fourth set to capture his first-ever title at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev was right when he called Rodman Shelton’s “lucky charm.” The daughter of basketball legend Dennis Rodman was in the stands for all four of her boyfriend’s ATP title wins this year — in Montreal, Stuttgart, Munich and Dallas. She also attended all six of his initial matches at the US Open, expertly juggling her NWSL commitment and twice rushing to his box less than 24 hours after her own away matches.

If the Zverev vs Rodman match went the distance to a fifth set, she may have once again proven to be the “lucky charm” for the young American. Alas, it wasn’t to be, as Shelton failed to become the first American since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win a major title.

Alexander Zverev Wins US Open

Shelton congratulated Zverev on winning his second major of the year following his victory at Roland Garros in June. The German also reached the final of Wimbledon, where he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

“Sascha, congrats on these two weeks man. Your 2nd Grand Slam title. Two in one year,” Shelton said in his postmatch speech.

“You’re one of the very best players in the world. Maybe the best player in the world this year. What you’re doing is incredible.

“The way you’re serving, moving, and playing. You work harder than anyone I know. You put more hours on the court than anyone I know. You and your team do things the right way. Sincerely happy for you guys to hold this title. It’s been a long time coming here.”

With the victory, Zverev improved his head-to-head record against Shelton to 6-0 and extended his Grand Slam winning streak against left-handers to 14-0. He hasn’t lost to a southpaw at a major since his loss (injury) to Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.