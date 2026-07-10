Arthur Fery’s Girlfriend Turns Heads Amid Wimbledon Semifinal

World No. 114 Arthur Fery is just one win away from becoming the first British man since Andy Murray to reach the Wimbledon final.

As he continues his Cinderella run — as only the second wildcard male in the Open Era to reach the final four of a major — Arthur Fery’s girlfriend has become the subject of fascination on social media.

Ahead of his semifinal clash against the second-seeded Alexander Zverev, Fery’s significant other seemingly confirmed the dating rumors on her IG stories.

“Welcome to all my new daily mail friends xx,” she wrote, suggesting that a lot of people had discovered her online cooking content due to various tabaloid stories.

Arthur Fery’s Girlfriend is a Prominent Chef

According to The Sun, Fery is rumored to be dating Honor Millard, a social media influencer and food content creator who runs the online brand, “The Honorable Chef.”

“The pair are believed to have been friends since their school days, and have previously popped up together in photos on social media,” wrote Alex Nelson.

“But neither Arthur nor Honor has officially confirmed whether they are actually dating or just close friends.

“Whether he is dating or flying solo to focus 100% on lifting a Grand Slam trophy, Britain’s new tennis hero is keeping his cards close to his chest.”

Fery, who began his career as a doubles specialist, has shocked the world by reaching the final four at Wimbledon. Besides his girlfriend, his parents also have a prominent presence on social media. While his father, Loïc, is a multimillionaire hedge fund manager and president of Ligue 1 soccer club Lorient, his mother, Oliva, is a former professional tennis player.

Arthur Fery vs Alexander Zverev

Fery will have to take down reigning French Open champion Zverev to advance to Sunday’s final, where he will face either World No. 1 Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

Although Zverev starts as the heavy favorite in Friday’s semifinal, Fery isn’t short of confidence after taking down higher-ranked players like Cobolli and Grigor Dimitrov in the previous two rounds. The German Zverev made it clear that he had no intention of taking the British wild card lightly in their semifinal match.

Zverev said he was ready to deal with the “hostile” English crowds that will be firmly in the corner of Fery.

“I’m almost 30 years old. I’ve been on tour for long enough. I feel like I’ve seen the most hostile crowds, I’ve seen tough crowds, I’ve seen unfair crowds as well,” he said, via TennisHead. “I feel like I should know how to handle it; I’ve learned how to handle it. I’m okay with it.

“Again, I always feel like the English crowd here, especially in London, they’re always quite fair. Yes, they can be loud, they can be cheerful, but that’s okay. I don’t mind it at all.

“So yeah, I just look forward to a tough challenge in the semifinals of a slam.”