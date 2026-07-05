Aryna Sabalenka’s Fiancé Georgios Makes Career Announcement at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Naomi Osaka in the round of 16 at Wimbledon on July 5.

Sabalenka defeated Osaka 7-5,6-3 in just 87 minutes during the French Open in June, marking her third win over the four-time Grand Slam champion in the past three months. However, the world No. 1 says her past wins don’t matter.

“She’s aware of my power and aggression and everything,” Sabalenka told reporters of Osaka. “For me, it’s a new story every time I play someone… I don’t really care about what happened in the past.”

“For me, [it] doesn’t really matter how many times I will play someone in a year, I will just go out there and bring the fight and I’ll do everything it takes to get through.”

Cheering Sabalenka on at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, her No. 1 fan and fiancé, Georgios Frangulis. Frangulis, who founded Oakberry, a global açaí store, shared some exciting news while in London for the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka’s Fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, Launched a Jersey Uniting Two of His Biggest Passions

Frangulis, who proudly gushed over Oakberry becoming an F1 sponsor during the Miami Open earlier this year, is also an investor in the French second-tier football team, Le Mans.

Ahead of the Sabalenka-Osaka showdown, Frangulis debuted a Le Mans’ new jersey. He shared the news on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Honored to design our 3rd jersey uniting Le Mans Motorsport heritage and football passion.”

Le Mans official Instagram page described the new kit as, “a tribute to endurance. A symbol of concentration.”

The small city in northwestern France also hosts the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, an annual global car race that started in 1923. Infusing the famous motorsport race into the football team’s jersey earned applause from fans in the comments.

Frangulis first bought a stake in Le Mans in August 2025. The group of investors included Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, ex-Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen.

Georgios Frangulis First Met Fiancée Aryna Sabalenka After She Became an Ambassador for His Company

Before proposing to Sabalenka with a massive engagement ring on March 3, he first met the tennis star when she became an ambassador for Oakberry in the fall of 2023.

Not only did his company bring him great financial success, but it also helped him meet the love of his life. Frangulis told Vogue that “they were somewhere ‘in between’ business colleagues and romantic partners” by March 2024. Now, they’re inseparable. He bases his travel around Sabalenka’s tournament schedule, and while Frangulis receives backlash for always being at her matches and ignoring his business, he claps back at the haters.