Aryan Sabalenka’s Fiancé Georgios Frangulis Reveals Superstition at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is looking to win her third consecutive title at the 2026 US Open this year. While she’s struggled at the past few tournaments, she found her rhythm at Flushing Meadows.

Sabalenka defeated American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-6, to advance to the quarterfinals. “I love matches like that because it was really challenging,” Sabalenka said despite winning in straight sets.

“Going through tough challenges and overcoming those challenges, it definitely gives you strength and really strong belief that you can do it.” Next up, the Belarusian star faces Linda Noskova on September 8.

“I played a couple of matches against her in the past, which also wasn’t the easiest matches,” Sabalenka said of Noskova, the No. 6 seed. “Really aggressive style of the game. Serving really well, playing super fast. You’ve got to stay really low to be able to handle that power and energy.”

Cheering Sabalenka on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, Sabalenka’s fiancé, Georgios Frangulis. While Sabalenka has had great success at Flushing Meadows, Frangulis reveals they have a special superstition during the Grand Slam tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka’s Fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, Reveals They Always Stay in the Same Hotel Room at the US Open

While most tennis stars stay at the same hotel in particular cities due to brand deals, Sabalenka and Frangulis, along with their dog, Ashe, not only stay at the same hotel, the St. Regis — they also make sure to stay in the same room.

The Oakberry CEO revealed in his latest vlog on YouTube, “We always come and stay at the same place, same room for the past two years — it’s been working.”

If the superstitious move proves successful, Sabalenka will become the first woman since Serena Williams to win three consecutive titles (2012-14). If the 28-year-old wins, she will also retain her World No. 1 ranking, which could be usurped by Elena Rybakina if the Kazakhstani star wins in the semifinals.

Georgios Frangulis Defends Attending All of Fiancée Aryna Sabalenka’s Matches While Also Managing His Business

Frangulis, who’s also a part-owner of Le Mans FC, revealed on the Money Buys Happiness Podcast that he catches flak for always being at her tennis matches. But he clapped back at the haters.

“For me to have someone that I love, who trusts me, looks up to me, I can teach and learn from with my fiancée… it’s all upside. I don’t see any downside. Believe me, I get [expletive].

“How can he run the company? He’s always watching tennis. You see me on TV, and I’m watching tennis — it’s a two-hour match, you know? Like I was doing a meeting before, I’m gonna do another after. It’s not your [expletive] business what I’m doing.”

“She’s super accomplished,” he says of the four-time Grand Slam champion. “We can enjoy each other’s successes. Help each other’s failures.”

In his most recent vlog, Frangulis took board meetings from their hotel room. He also flew out to the Hamptons to speak on a panel with other entrepreneurs at Fame to Fortune.