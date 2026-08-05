World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Takes Firm Stance on WTA Gender Testing

Aryna Sabalenka returned to competition in Toronto with two clear positions: She supports the WTA’s new genetic eligibility testing policy, and she believes a return to hard courts can restore the momentum that carried her through the opening months of 2026.

The world No. 1 endorsed the policy during her pre-tournament news conference at the National Bank Open, describing it as a matter of competitive fairness.

“I think it’s really important to keep the fairness in our tour,” Sabalenka said. “Biologically, the men are way stronger than women, so I feel like it would be not really fair for the women to compete against biological men.”

The WTA’s policy, which took effect July 21, requires players to complete a one-time test for the SRY gene, a genetic marker typically found on the Y chromosome. Testing can be conducted through a cheek swab or blood sample, with the results subject to medical confidentiality.

The tour has said the policy concerns eligibility for the women’s category and is not intended to challenge a person’s gender identity or legal sex. It replaces the WTA’s previous policy, which permitted transgender women to compete after meeting testosterone requirements for at least two years. There are no known transgender women currently playing professional tennis.

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Aryna Sabalenka Reasserts Herself on Hard Courts

Sabalenka then turned attention back to tennis, defeating Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-3 in her Canadian Open debut Tuesday.

The scoreline suggested a routine afternoon, though the match required some problem-solving. Sabalenka lost serve early in both sets before recovering, using her return and first-strike power to prevent Uchijima from building either advantage.

“I knew going into this match I might struggle a little bit after a little break, but I was ready for that,” Sabalenka said afterward. “I’m happy that mentally and physically I was ready to go.”

It was her first match since Naomi Osaka defeated her 6-2, 7-6 (2) in the fourth round at Wimbledon. Sabalenka’s straight-set loss ended her run of 14 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances and exposed the frustration that had followed her from the clay season.

Toronto offered a reset on the surface where her game remains most dangerous. Sabalenka will face China’s Zhang Shuai next as she continues pursuing her first Canadian Open championship.

Sabalenka’s Strong Season Has Included Painful Major Losses in WTA Tour

Sabalenka improved to 36-6 this season, with three titles and more than $5 million in prize money.

She opened the year by defending her Brisbane title before reaching a fourth consecutive Australian Open final, where Elena Rybakina defeated her in three sets. Sabalenka responded by winning Indian Wells and Miami, becoming the fifth woman to complete the Sunshine Double.

Her results have been less commanding since.

Sabalenka squandered six match points in a Madrid quarterfinal loss to Hailey Baptiste, exited Rome in the third round and lost the final 10 games of her French Open quarterfinal against Diana Shnaider. Osaka then stopped her during Wimbledon’s second week.

Those defeats have kept Sabalenka without a major title this year, but they have not dislodged her from the top ranking. Toronto represents the beginning of her preferred stretch of the calendar and a runway toward the U.S. Open, where she is the two-time defending champion.

Her opening performance was imperfect but convincing — exactly the kind of match a rested Sabalenka needed to begin finding her hard-court rhythm again.