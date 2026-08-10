Belinda Bencic Calls Out Husband During Canadian Open

Belinda Bencic takes on rising star Alexandra Eala in the Round of 16 at the 2026 National Bank Open on August 9. Bencic, known for her fiery personality, must prepare to play with the crowd presence heavily in Eala’s favor.

Eala, fresh off her historic first WTA singles win at the Washington Open, is “super excited” to play against Bencic after fighting back to defeat American Caty McNally.

“This is the first time that I’m facing her,” the 21-year-old Filipino star told reporters of Bencic. “She has accomplished so much in tennis. Of course, I remember watching her win the Olympic gold medal.”

Bencic, who took home gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, advanced to the Round of 16 after a grueling marathon 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 victory against Taylor Townsend in the third round. Cheering Bencic on in Toronto, her husband, Martin Hromkovic, and their daughter, Bella.

However, Hromkovic is in the hot seat heading into the Round of 16.

Belinda Bencic Yelled at Husband Martin Hromkovic to ‘Man Up’ During Her Match in Toronto

Bencic’s saucy side was on full display during her three-hour and 24-minute match against Townsend. During the changeover, cameras captured the 29-year-old going off on her team from the court, which includes her husband, who’s also her fitness trainer.

Hromkovic has been Bencic’s trainer since 2018. Her coach is Iain Hughes. Their demeanor after she won the second set was clearly not up to Bencic’s standards. Looking at her player’s box, “Can you man up and be loud? You! Yes,” she said while making mock bored faces. “Shut up.”

Bencic gathered her emotions and came back to win 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-4. While video of Bencic’s outburst went viral on social media, it’s unlikely a lingering issue for Hromkovic, a former soccer player, and his wife.

“Fortunately, we can separate private and professional life well,” Bencic told Tennis World in 2018. “When I work, I really see him as a coach. I hope it stays that way.

“For him, the job is done when I’m fit. Martin was an athlete himself, a footballer. So he understands well when I’m nervous or tense.”

Belinda Bencic and Martin Hromkovic Brought Their Daughter to Toronto

Bencic, the first Swiss to win the gold medal in women’s singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, gave birth to Bella in April 2024. She returned to compete six months later and loves to bring her daughter to tournaments.

Bencic told reporters of their 2-year-old daughter last week, “She’s here with us, and the tournament is very nice. They said that they would provide an extra room paid for the moms that are traveling with the kids, so you have a bit more space for your team and all your luggage and everything. It’s really nice from the tournament.

“I, in general, think the tournaments are getting so much better at helping with this and that. Sometimes they have like a kids’ corner or like some toys or some area to play.”