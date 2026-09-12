Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev: Where to Watch US Open Men’s Final?

The 2026 US Open Men’s Final is set. After a stunning victory, Ben Shelton will go head-to-head with Alexander Zverev.

Here is everything you need to know about this final match.

When Is The 2026 US Open Men’s Final?

The 2026 US Open Men’s Final will take place on Sunday, September 13th, 2026. The match is scheduled for 2:00 PM Eastern Time, 12:00 PM Mountain Time.

Where to Watch Ben Shelton vs. Alexander Zverev?

As far as where tennis fans can watch the 2026 US Open Men’s Final, there are a few options.

For starters, ABC will broadcast the match on cable TV.

FuboTV is one streaming option available to see the match worldwide. Additionally, ESPN and ABC can be live streamed through a variety of different online networks.