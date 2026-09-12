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Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev: Where to Watch US Open Men’s Final?

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Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev: Where to Watch US Open Men's Final

The 2026 US Open Men’s Final is set. After a stunning victory, Ben Shelton will go head-to-head with Alexander Zverev.

Here is everything you need to know about this final match.

When Is The 2026 US Open Men’s Final?

2026 US Open - Day 10
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Ben Shelton of the United States embraces Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after Shelton won their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The 2026 US Open Men’s Final will take place on Sunday, September 13th, 2026. The match is scheduled for 2:00 PM Eastern Time, 12:00 PM Mountain Time.

Where to Watch Ben Shelton vs. Alexander Zverev?

2026 US Open - Day 9
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot against Luciano Darderi of Italy during their Men’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Nine of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

As far as where tennis fans can watch the 2026 US Open Men’s Final, there are a few options.

For starters, ABC will broadcast the match on cable TV.

FuboTV is one streaming option available to see the match worldwide. Additionally, ESPN and ABC can be live streamed through a variety of different online networks.

 

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev: Where to Watch US Open Men’s Final?

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