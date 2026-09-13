Is Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend Trinity Rodman at US Open Final Today?

The simple answer is no. Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton’s girlfriend, is currently on the pitch playing for the Washington Spirit against the Boston Legacy in a crucial matchup with NWSL first-place implications.

Moments before Shelton took the court against Alexander Zverev for the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Spirit announced Trinity’s status via Instagram.

Another post showed Trinity Rodman arriving backstage at Audi Field in Washington.

Ben Shelton Chases US Open History

Without Rodman to cheer him on, Shelton is attempting to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003. He defeated reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals to set up a final date against Zverev, the No. 1 seed at Flushing Meadows.

Shelton has a career 0-5 head-to-head record against Zverev, a player who has won his last 13 Grand Slam matches against southpaws. As such, the odds are heavily stacked against Shelton, who’s playing in his first-ever Grand Slam final. Yet, the 23-year-old is feeling uber confident going into the biggest match of his life.

“I’m ready to go. It’s going to be a war on Sunday,” Shelton said ahead of Sunday’s final.

“I’m going to leave it all on the court. Win or lose, obviously, I’m going to be proud of myself and what I’ve done, but this is the dream. This is what I’m playing for now,”

“It’s right in front of me, and I’m definitely not going to take my foot off the gas. My team and I think about things long-term. We’re not looking for instant gratification.

“I know I still have so much further to go as a tennis player and to become the best version of myself, but it is right there, one more match, and, like I said, I’ll leave everything on the court.”