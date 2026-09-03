Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Makes Big Statement at US Open

Soccer star Trinity Rodman publicly professed her love for her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, during his US Open second-round match on Wednesday.

Cheering from the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Rodman wore an “I ❤️ my boyfriend” shirt as Shelton defeated Hubert Hurkacz in four sets to advance to the third round of his home major. Rodman was also in the stands for Shelton’s first-round victory over Tallon Griekspoor on Monday.

Trinity Rodman Loves Ben Shelton

Rodman’s dedication to attending Shelton’s matches is also a declaration of love, given that the US Open coincides with the ongoing NWSL season.

The Washington Spirit star attended Shelton’s first-round match on Monday barely 24 hours after playing Bay FC on the road. Rodman’s own schedule remains packed: she and the Spirit face the Portland Thorns on Sunday, the same day Shelton could play his fourth-round match. If Shelton makes it to next Sunday’s US Open final, a fixture against Boston Legacy may force Rodman to miss that, too.

The soccer star previously admitted that she made the first move before they took their relationship public in 2025. After watching clips of Shelton on the tennis court, she sent him a DM on social media with the words, “You’re sick” alongside a fire emoji.

“It worked; he responded within 10 minutes, so I win,” Rodman told Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast last month.

The daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman shared more details of their first conversation, and how it led to a date.

“Yeah, you were sick at the Olympics, too, ha ha,” she said of Shelton’s response. “He matched the cringe situation, and then I think a week or two later we met in person.”

“I fully committed to this guy that I didn’t even meet yet, for him to stay at my house for the weekend… It’s actually crazy, it’s insane, but it worked out,” Rodman added.