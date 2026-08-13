Brandon Nakashima’s Mysterious Girlfriend: Who Is Amelia Ruiz?

Brandon Nakashima takes of fellow U.S. tennis star Ben Shelton in the 2026 Canadian Open final on August 13. While Shelton looks to claim back-to-back titles in Montreal, Nakashima is one win away from his first Masters 1000 victory.

After reaching the semifinals during the Washington Open last week, Nakashima hoped to reach that same level in Canada.

“I wasn’t thinking about making the final that much,” he told reporters. “Going into the tournament, I knew I was playing at a really high level, so I knew that I could go on a deep run here… Obviously this is definitely a top-three moment for me in my career, for sure.”

Fans hope to see Nakashima’s girlfriend, Amelia Ruiz, cheering him on at IGA Stadium, however, she keeps a very low profile.

Brandon Nakashima’s Girlfriend, Amelia Ruiz, Is a Clinical Psychologist

Nakashima hard-launched his relationship with Ruiz after winning the 2022 Next Gen ATP Final in Milan, Italy, sharing a victory kiss in front of the crowd.

The 25-year-old tennis star shared a photo with Ruiz (slide 2) on Instagram in July 2023. He captioned the post, “3 months in Europe 🇪🇺 Many lessons learned and some great memories. Thankful to everyone that’s been apart of this journey ❤️ Back home now to recharge and prepare for the US hard court swing 🇺🇸💪🏻.”

So who is Ruiz? According to her LinkedIn profile, she’s a trainee clinical psychologist at Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. She is currently earning her Doctor of Clinical Psychology at Canterbury Christ Church University, located in Kent, England.

Nakashima resides in San Diego while Ruiz finishes he studies in England. Despite the long-distance relationship, she makes it to as many tennis matches as possible. Ruiz most recently attended Wimbledon; however, Nakashima was eliminated in the second round by Jan-Lennard Struff.

Nakashima and Ruiz continue to keep their romance out of the spotlight. While Nakashima keeps his social media posts mostly about tennis, Ruiz does not appear to have a public profile.

Brandon Nakashima Is Competing in the First All-American Final Since 2003

While Shelton is heavily favored to win on Thursday, Nakashima is 0-5 against the 23-year-old in his career, he’s already helping make history in Canada. Shelton vs. Nakashima marks the first All-American final since 2003.

Nakashima, ranked No. 28, defeated Spain’s Rafael Jodar 7-6(3), 6-4 in the semifinal. “It is a great feeling,” Nakashima said after his win. “It is a great time to be part of American tennis, so many guys doing well these days, so happy to be a part of it.”