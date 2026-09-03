Photos of Carlos Alcaraz’s Rumored Girlfriend Turns Heads Amid US Open

After several months away from competition due to a lingering wrist injury, Carlos Alcaraz is back in fine form at the 2026 US Open.

After taking down Russia’s Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, Alcaraz faces Jaime Faria in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 2.

“It’s been a really tough five months for me, so to be able to step into Arthur Ashe and be able to compete again… As I said before the tournament, I couldn’t have decided to come back at a better tournament, here at the U.S. Open, here in New York,” Alcaraz said after defeating Safiullin in straight sets.

“It’s a really special place for me, a special tournament for me. I tried to enjoy as much as I can. I missed the crowd, the energy, I missed the competition, I missed everything. So, I’m just really happy I was able to compete again.”

The 23-year-old definitely made the most of his time away from tennis. In July, the 23-year-old was spotted getting cozy on a mega yacht with his rumored new girlfriend, Claudia Canals.

The two appeared to have a blast on the Amalfi Coast this summer. While fans hope to see Canals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, she appears to be nowhere near Flushing Meadows.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Rumored Girlfriend Claudia Canals Is Living It Up at the Beach

Canals, founder of CC Studio, a social media agency, is still making the most of summer. Just before Alcaraz’s second-round match, she posted numerous photos on the beach with the simple caption, “September.”

While the comments section is filled with mentions of Alcaraz, neither the influencer nor the tennis star has confirmed nor denied their alleged romance.

Canals is also a former reality TV star. She was featured on Spain’s version of “Temptation Island,” per her IMDB profile.

Alcaraz likes to keep his private life private. However, during the ATP Finals in November, where he placed runner-up behind Jannik Sinner, former tennis player Elena Vesnina inquired about his relationship status. “I have a question from a lot of girls around the world. Your heart has been taken?” Vesnina asked.

“No, I’m free. I’m free. I’m free,’ he replied.

Carlos Alcaraz Wishes He Had ‘More Moments to Himself’ Amid His Fame

While Alcaraz lost his title as the World No. 1 men’s tennis player to Sinner, he remains one of the greatest tennis players of our generation. With enormous talent and success also comes fame.

“I know I’m living a dream life, a life I dreamed of,” Alcaraz told Vanity Fair before his birthday in May. “But I sometimes wish I could have more moments for myself, to do things a 22-year-old guy would do.”

The youngest man to ever win a career Grand Slam has also learned the importance of mental health. “I think it’s just as important, or more, than taking care of your body,” he said. “There’s people who are, fairly so, obsessed with body aesthetics, but to me it’s just as important to take care of your head.”