Carlos Alcaraz Sent Clear Message on Girlfriend Rumors at Wimbledon

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz will compete in his second straight Wimbledon Final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday, July 14. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic last year, breaking the Serbian star’s 34-match win streak at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

With all eyes on Alcaraz, who could snag his fourth career Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, fans are clamoring to know more about the 21-year-old phenom’s personal life. Romance rumors swirl linking Alcarez to fellow tennis stars Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu, along with Spanish singer Ana Mena.

However, Alcaraz set the record straight regarding his love life after arriving in London for Wimbledon. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he shut down relationship rumors, noting that he still lives with his parents, Virginia Garfia and Carlos Sr, in El, Palmar, Murcia. However, he is looking for a girlfriend.

“I am single,” he said. “I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.”

Alcaraz was previously in a serious relationship with fellow Spanish tennis player, Maria Gonzalez Gimenez. He spoke candidly about their break up in a Vogue interview published in February 2023. At the time, Alcaraz noted they had split 18 months prior.

“It’s complicated, never staying in one place,” he noted. “It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world.”

Last month, Alcaraz was asked if would ever play “mixed doubles for love” like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa if he had a girlfriend on tour. “Well, if I had a girlfriend and she asked me to play doubles with her… we would have to evaluate a lot of things,” he answered with a big smile.

Carlos Alcaraz Calls His Parents & Family the Tennis Star’s Biggest Support System



While Alcaraz remains single, he’s grateful for his family’s endless support. His father, Carlos Sr., is a former tennis pro while his mother worked at IKEA as an assistant. He has one older brother, Alvaro, 24, and two younger brothers, Jamie, 13, and Sergio, 15.

Alcaraz revealed that his mom, Virginia Garfia, is not attending Wimbledon, as she needed to stay home with his younger siblings. “So getting home is great because I miss them. The longer you are away, the more you realize how much you need them.”

Carlos Alcaraz hugging his mom and dad after winning Roland Garros. It’s not just a win for him. It’s a win for his family who poured love into him throughout his entire journey. From child to champion… these two were always there. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NtF3gi1tih — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 9, 2024

Alcaraz, who started playing tennis at age four, remains incredibly close with his family. “When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family,” he said.

“I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them, I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy. One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot and my dad and older brother come with me. My older brother is my hitting partner.”

Living at home also has its perks. “She’s a great cook,” Alcaraz said of his mom. “Paella she does so well. Also some Spanish food from Andalusia — my favorite is soup and then a mix of meats. It’s another reason why I like to be at home.”

Carlos Alcaraz’s Training Regimen Is Incredibly Intense

Looks like I will see you all again on the last Sunday at Wimbledon! ❤️🌱 VAMOOOOOOS!!!! 💪🏻 📸 @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1u8YMDINWy — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 12, 2024



Alcaraz did not become the youngest man to win a major on all three surfaces by skimping on his training regimen. He won his most recent Grand Slam title by defeating Alexander Zverev at the French Open last month

“If you want to be the best, you have to do things differently to the rest of the players,” Alcaraz told The Sunday Times. “Honestly, the small details are making the difference in tennis. And the most important thing is that I put my heart into every practice session.

“There are always days when you wake up and don’t feel like practicing — those are the days when you have to give it 100%. Those days I multiply it by two. You have to do it! And off the court is really important as well. Go to bed early, eat well, rest well. Don’t do things that will be dangerous. I am still learning — I am 21 and get things wrong. But every time I do the right things I realise what I have to do.”

If Djokovic defeats Alcaraz on Sunday, he’ll tie Roger Federer’s record for the most Men’s Wimbledon titles in history (8).