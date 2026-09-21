Carlos Alcaraz’s Rumored GF Turns Heads Before Laver Cup in London

Carlos Alcaraz sat out Spain’s recent Davis Cup tie against Chile, but is set to represent Europe in the upcoming Laver Cup in London.

From Sept. 25 to 27, Alcaraz will lead Team Europe alongside fellow Spaniard Rafael Jodar, US Open champion Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Casper Ruud and Jakub Mensik. They will take on Team World, featuring Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik, Learner Tien, Francisco Cerúndolo and Brandon Nakashima.

The event at O2 Arena in London will mark Alcaraz’s first taste of competitive tennis since his successful return at the US Open. He lost to American Ben Shelton in the semifinal but admittedly felt “good” about his return from a four-month injury layoff.

As the seven-time major winner works his way back to top form, his rumored girlfriend, Claudia Canals, is turning heads off the court.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend Claudia Canals

Canals recently went viral for sharing some photos of her tanning by the pool.

Another recent post showed her soaking up the final days of summer by the ocean.

Canals was not in Alcaraz’s box at the US Open, but is widely rumored to be dating the Spanish tennis star. Rumors surrounding Alcaraz and the former “Temptation Island” contestant sparked earlier this summer after the two were spotted off the Amalfi Coast. Spanish outlet Revista SEMANA captured the pair spending several days aboard Alcaraz’s new luxury Sunreef Ultima 88 catamaran, publishing a 22-page photo spread highlighting their intimate getaway.

“They shared tender, very intimate moments. During many of the days they spent on the Amalfi Coast, they sought to be alone together,” read the report published in July.

Carlos Alcaraz Upcoming Schedule

After the Laver Cup, Alcaraz — who plans to be very cautious with his workload — is scheduled to return to Tokyo to defend his title at the Japan Open. Thereafter, it’s unknown if he will play in the Shanghai Masters as part of the Asian Swing.

However, Alcaraz is confirmed to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Six Kings Slam exhibition event (Oct. 21–24) before possibly starting the European indoor swing at the Rolex Paris Masters (Nov. 2-8). The priority, as he has stated, is the Nitto ATP Finals (Nov. 15-22), for which he has already qualified.

The Spaniard is widely expected to finish his season alongside his countrymen in the Davis Cup Final 8 at Bologna (Nov.24-29). Spain qualified with a comfortable win over Chile, 3-0, led by strong performances from Jodar and Daniel Merida.

Alcaraz is trying to end his season on a high after injuries forced him to skip the Madrid Open, Italian Open, Roland Garros, Queen’s Club Championships, Wimbledon, Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open. It’s the longest injury layoff of his young career.