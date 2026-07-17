Carlos Alcaraz Girlfriend Identity Revealed After Tennis Star Spotted With Mystery Woman

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz seemingly has a new woman in his life.

The tennis star was spotted cozying up with a mystery woman on a yacht earlier this week near Naples off the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

According to Revista SEMANA, Alcaraz and his new flame were spotted on board the Spaniard’s newly customized Sunreef Ultima 88 catamaran — a luxury vessel that features several expansive decks, a jacuzzi and a hydraulic platform designed for water sports. The tabloid — which published a 22-photo spread of Alcaraz and the mystery woman — shared additional details of Alcaraz enjoying his vacation.

“He’s enjoying his last few days of vacation. In fact, he’ll probably be discharged this week,” SEMANA’s Jorge Borrajo wrote of Alcaraz, referring to the Spaniard being recently cleared to return to tennis from a wrist injury.

“He’s enjoying himself and relaxing in very good company,” Borrajo added.

“They shared tender, very intimate moments. During many of the days they spent on the Amalfi Coast, they sought to be alone together.”

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend?

Spill the Tea Tennis revealed the identity of Alcaraz’s girlfriend (H/T X account SK).

The mystery woman is reportedly Clauadia Canals, a native of Barcelona who owns a media agency in Spain. She was apparently on the Spanish version of hit TV show “Temptation Island” in 2021.

It’s worth noting that Revista SEMANA did not conceal the identity of the woman in their story, simply referring to her as an “attractive young woman” and as “blonde girl.” The report also dismissed rumors that the woman is Spanish singer Ana Mena, who has been romantically linked to the seven-time major champion recently.

🚨 Popular Tennis page “Spill the tea tennis” reveals that the girl with Carlos is Claudia canals. About Claudia : She was on the Spanish version of Temptation Island in 2021. She’s from Barcelona, and worked as a sales representative. She currently owns a media agency… https://t.co/8eUx6kmufK pic.twitter.com/ZFFA7JOZwx — SK (@Djoko_UTD) July 16, 2026

A few photos of Claudia can be seen in her IG post below.

Carlos Alcaraz to Return From Injury

The timing of Alcaraz’s Italian getaway coincides with his imminent return to the tennis court after a wrist injury sidelined him for the past four months.

Notably, Alcaraz has entered next month’s Cincinnati Masters, which will serve as his tune-up in the hardcourt swing leading into his title defense at the US Open.

Alcaraz, who was previously expected to return at the Canadian Open, raised concerns when he withdrew from the Montreal event, with some reports suggesting that he had yet to heal from his wrist injury. However, La Verdad’s Francisco J. Moya reported earlier this week that Alcaraz has “fully healed” from his wrist injury and has been given the green light to resume tennis activities.

“Carlos Alcaraz is already beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Moya reported on Tuesday. “After almost four months away from competition due to the right wrist injury he suffered during the Conde de Godó, the Murcian tennis player faces the decisive phase of his recovery with a very defined objective: to return to the courts at the Cincinnati Masters 1000, last major preparation tournament before the US Open.”

The report added that Alcaraz and his team strategically withdrew from the Montreal event to improve his chances of defending his title at the US Open.

“The calendar barely left any margin between the competitive registration and the start of the Canadian tournament, so the risk of returning without sufficient pace was high,” Moya wrote. “Cincinnati, a tournament that starts on August 13, offers a much more favorable scenario to measure the true condition of Alcaraz’s wrist.”

Alcaraz, who hurt his wrist at the Barcelona Open in April, withdrew from the Madrid Open, Italian Open, French Open, Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon earlier this year.