Insider Provides Major Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update Ahead of US Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will reportedly decide on his availability for the US Open in the coming few days.

The Spaniard, sidelined with a wrist injury since April’s Barcelona Open, turned heads Monday when he was spotted training with Holger Rune in Murica. According to Punto de Break’s José Morón, Alcaraz had a “very intense” session with the Dane, and is “ramping up the speed” for a potential comeback at Flushing Meadows.

“I’ve been told that Alcaraz’s training session today was VERY INTENSE,” Morón wrote. “That his sensations are improving day by day and he’s ramping up the speed on the matter.

“The final decision on whether he travels to New York or not should come this week. Fingers crossed,” added the Spanish reporter.

Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update

Morón provided additional details on Alcaraz’s training session with Rune.

“Key week for Carlitos. A final decision will be made in the coming days.”

Mañana de entrenos en Murcia con Holger Rune y Carlos Alcaraz. Los dos apuran sus opciones para llegar al US Open. Lo tiene más difícil el danés, que todavía no ha querido decir que no va para intentarlo hasta el último momento. Semana clave para Carlitos. En los próximos días… https://t.co/8OMzDlObJd — José Morón (@jmgmoron) August 17, 2026

Elsewhere, La Verdad’s Fernando Perals, who witnessed Alcaraz’s training session live, reported that the seven-time major winner’s right wrist has nearly healed completely and he isn’t dealing with any restrictions with his movements.

“His right wrist, the one in which he suffered an injury four months ago that took him off the slopes, no longer punishes the Murcian and the level of training today is already as demanding as if this ailment had not existed,” wrote Perals.

The Spanish insider echoed Morón on the return timeline for Alcaraz.

“In the coming days there will be a meeting with his team to decide if next week he heads to New York or if he leaves the tournament.”

Should Carlos Alcaraz Take the Risk?

When Alcaraz pulled out of both the Cincinnati Open, there were legitimate concerns that his wrist injury flared up again after he was cleared to return to the court. The 23-year-old could have taken the safer option of shutting down for the season and returning fully healthy in 2027. However, his recent social media activity suggests he’s determined to return at the US Open to defend his crown.

Former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski has warned Alcaraz against rushing back from an injury that has shortened careers. Notably, former major winners Dominic Thiem and Juan Martín del Potro were never the same after sustaining wrist issues.

“I think it’s a big risk. I think you’ve got to come out of a two-out-of-three-set match to start because it’s one thing to practice, it’s another thing to play a match,” Rusedski said on his podcast, via Tennis365.

“The adrenaline in the body, going hell for leather, you always go up with your tennis about an extra five, ten per cent from what you do in practice, no matter how hard you train,” Rusedski said. “Plus, there’s the nerves and the expectation. You’re not gonna bounce back and come in with a three-out-of-five set match.

“I would be shocked if he plays the US Open. To me, he had to play Cincinnati to have a chance to go to the Open,” added the former British No. 1.

If Alcaraz is cleared for the US Open, he will be gunning for third title at Flushing Meadows after previous wins in 2022 and 2025.