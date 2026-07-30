‘Is That Really Him?!’ Carlos Alcaraz Debuts Unrecognizable New Look Ahead of US Open

Seven-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz sent tennis fans into a tizzy Thursday when he debuted his brand new hairdo on social media.

A new July photo dump from the Spaniard offers a look into his recent highlights: presenting the trophy at the FIFA World Cup final, hanging out with the La Roja squad and hitting the tennis court as he works his way back from a wrist injury.

While it’s unclear whether Alcaraz will keep his new braided look for the US Open—where he defends his title next month—he certainly sparked strong reactions across the tennis community. Alcaraz’s newest IG post can be seen below.

Carlos Alcaraz New Hairstyle Causes Stir

While some fans dig Alcaraz’s new look, the consensus seems to be that cornrows don’t quite suit the 23-year-old superstar.

“Is that really him?!” a shocked fan asked on X.

One fan is just happy to see Alcaraz, sidelined since April with a wrist injury, nearing a return to the tennis court, possibly at the upcoming Cincinnati Masters.

“Not his best. But whatever it takes to come back and win again! #Vamos”

Some fans reacted negatively, asking Alcaraz to stop looking like Bad Bunny.

“He thinks he’s Bad Bunny, I can’t take it anymore,” one fan exclaimed.

Fans React to Carlos Alcaraz’s Braids

“Find his hairdresser as soon as possible. It’s a disaster!” another added:

“No, this isn’t possible, do something.”

“👎👎👎,” wrote one fan, making his feelings very clear.

Some fans believe Alcaraz may just be trying to troll the Internet with a temporary new hairdo, and will likely get rid of his braids in time for his return to the court.

Alcaraz has been targeting a return to the court at the Cincinnati Masters, which gets underway on August 8. The Spaniard was previously expected to play the upcoming Canadian Open in Montreal, but withdrew a few weeks back to continue his rehab.

According to Spanish journalist Francisco J. Moya, Alcaraz is in good spirts after being cleared for all tennis activities by his medical staff.

“Carlos Alcaraz is already beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Moya wrote on La Verdad. “After almost four months away from competition due to the right wrist injury he suffered during the Conde de Godó, the Murcian tennis player faces the decisive phase of his recovery with a very defined objective: to return to the courts at the Cincinnati Masters 1000, last major preparation tournament before the US Open.”

The report added that Alcaraz and his team strategically withdrew from the Canadian Open so they can test his wrist at Cincinnati — the last stop before the US Open.

“Cincinnati, a tournament that starts on August 13 (just a month from now), offers a much more favorable scenario to measure the true condition of Alcaraz’s wrist.”

Alcaraz is looking to become a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows after his previous wins in 2022 and 2025. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner enters the US Open as the betting favorite after his dominant victory at Wimbledon earlier this month.