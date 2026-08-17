Carlos Alcaraz Gets Concerning Injury Verdict Ahead of US Open

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is skipping the ongoing Cincinnati Open due to a wrist injury that has sidelined him since April’s Barcelona Open, and yet plans to defend his US Open title in under two weeks.

While Alcaraz and his camp are reportedly confident about a full recovery, former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski has warned the Spaniard against rushing back from an injury that has previously shortened careers.

“I think it’s a big risk. I think you’ve got to come out of a two-out-of-three-set match to start because it’s one thing to practice, it’s another thing to play a match,” Rusedski said on his podcast, via Tennis365.

Notably, former Grand Slam winners Dominic Thiem and Juan Martín del Potro were never the same after dealing with wrist issues, and even Nick Kyrgios dealt with a debilitating wrist injury that nearly forced him into retirement.

Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Worth the Risk?

Alcaraz was seen hitting balls with Holger Rune in Murica on Monday, a positive step in his rehab process. The seven-time major winner has shared several other videos recently of him striking the ball with increased intensity — without a cast on his injured wrist. Yet, a US Open comeback still feels premature, feels Rusedski.

“The adrenaline in the body, going hell for leather, you always go up with your tennis about an extra five, ten per cent from what you do in practice, no matter how hard you train,” Rusedski said. “Plus, there’s the nerves and the expectation. You’re not gonna bounce back and come in with a three-out-of-five set match. I would be shocked if he plays the US Open. To me, he had to play Cincinnati to have a chance to go to the Open.

“So I would be surprised. After the US Open, I think possibly we might see him back, or maybe not even till next year.

“He’s not going to make the mistake with his risk,” continued the 1997 US Open finalist.

“He doesn’t want to risk it. So I don’t see him still playing at the US Open, even though we’re seeing a lot of progress in his comeback.”

Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update

Prior to Cincinnati, Alcaraz pulled out of the the Madrid Open, Italian Open, French Open, Queen’s Club Championships, Wimbledon and the Canadian Open, marking the longest injury absence of his young career.

Spanish tennis reporter José Morón shared the following update via X on Monday:

“Morning training session in Murcia with Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz,” wrote Morón, along with pictures.

“Both are pushing their chances to make it to the US Open. The Dane has the tougher road ahead, as he still hasn’t wanted to rule it out and will try right up to the last moment.

“Key week for Carlitos. A final decision will be made in the coming days.”

As noted by Morón, a decision on whether Alcaraz will defend his title at Flushing Meadows will be made in the coming days. There’s also uncertainty about the participating of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who withdrew from Cincinnati with a last-minute knee injury. If both stars are out, Novak Djokovic is expected to enter the event as a betting favorite to win a major for the first time since early 2024.