Carlos Alcaraz Issues Warning to Rivals After US Open 3rd Round Win

Carlos Alcaraz hadn’t played a competitive match in 136 days when he returned to Flushing Meadows to defend his US Open title.

Many expected the Spaniard to be rusty and possibly even suffer an early upset loss.

The exact opposite has happened thus far, as Alcaraz dismantled his first three opponents — Roman Safiullin, Jaime Faria and Wu Yibing — while dropping just a single set en route to a fourth-round clash with Tommy Paul.

Even Alcaraz is surprised by his scorching form. After dispatching Wu 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 on Friday, the seven-time major winner offered words that should put the entire US Open field on notice.

“It didn’t happen to me,” Alcaraz said of feeling rust after his return, via ATP Tour.

“I am feeling better and better after every match,” the future Hall of Famer continued. “It feels like I have been competing the whole time. So it surprised me the way that I’m feeling and the way that I’m recovering after every match.

“I’m just really happy about how I’m able to perform at my best after every match. Doesn’t matter if I’m playing four or three sets. So I’m just really happy about it.”

Carlos Alcaraz Primed to Win US Open

With World No. 1 Jannik Sinner injured, and other top seeds such as Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur and Rafael Jodar already eliminated, the stage is set for Alcaraz to return to the final and capture his third US Open title.

However, Alcaraz isn’t willing to take anything for granted. After his win over Wu, the humble star said his first three wins were “really difficult” regardless of the final scores.

“The scores can say it was pretty easy, but for me and the way that I felt on the court, it was really tough and really demanding physically in terms of tennis,” he admitted.

“It was really difficult. I’m not thinking that everything is coming easy.

“I’m feeling that every point and every game, I had to earn it. It is a way to keep myself with my feet on the ground and thinking point after point and trying to do my best in every situation of the match.”

Carlos Alcaraz to Face Tommy Paul

Alcaraz will next face American Tommy Paul in the fourth round on Sunday. The 23-year-old star owns a 6-2 career head-to-head record against Paul, which includes wins at this year’s Australian Open (fourth round) and last year’s French Open (quarterfinal). Alcaraz hasn’t lost to Paul since the quarterfinal of the Toronto Masters in 2023.

A win against Paul would set up a clash against either Ben Shelton or two-time major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. While Tsitsipas has already qualified for the fourth round, Shelton will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday night (match underway) in his third round tie. Either way, Alcaraz will have his work cut out in the fourth round.

Alcaraz is trying to become the first man since Roger Federer (2007-2008) to win back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows.