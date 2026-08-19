Cincinnati Open Rain Delay: When Will Round of 16 Matches Resume?

The Cincinnati Open kicked off earlier this month, the last tournament before the highly anticipated U.S. Open in New York City.

While all the top women made their way to Ohio, including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2, Elena Rybakina, the men are still without their top two players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Their absence gives World No. 3 Alexander Zverev another clear chance at a title.

However, as Zverev took on Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on August 19, he was up 6-4, 3-4, their match was suspended due to weather. While their match was initially the only one affected by the rain, eventually all matches at the Lindner Family Tennis Center were stopped.

When Will Tennis Resume at the Cincinnati Open?

The official X account for the Cincinnati Open posted, “Play has been temporarily suspended due to rain. Stay tuned for updates… No play before 4 pm. ☔️.” They added in a second update, “No play before 4:30 pm.”

This post will be updated as more information comes in. Current suspended matches also include Arthur Fils vs. Alex De Minaur and Linda Noskova vs. Amanda Anisimova.

Still to compete on the women’s side on Wednesday: Diana Schnaider vs. Rybakina, Coco Gauff (No. 4) vs. Marie Bouzkova (No.22) , Madison Keys (No. 20) vs. Wang Xiyu, and Sabalenka vs. Sara Bejlek.

On the men’s side: Nuno Borges vs. Brandon Nakashima (No. 27), Jaime Faria vs. Lorenzo Musetti (No. 10), Taylor Fritz (No. 6) vs. Christopher O’Connell, and Frances Tiafoe (No. 17) vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 2).

Numerous Round of 16 Matches Were Completed at the Cincinnati Open Before the Rain Started

Before the weather took a turn, numerous players punched their ticket to the quarterfinals. Marta Kostyuk (No. 10) came back to defeat Mirra Andreeva (No. 5) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2. Jessica Pegula (No. 3) beat Sorana Cirstea (No. 15) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Iga Swiatek (No. 7) took down Diane Perry in straight sets.

On the men’s side, Flavio Cobolli (No. 7) held off the surging Rafael Jodar 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3. “I just [told] myself to believe, to fight in every point, and I knew I would get a chance,” Cobolli said in his on-court interview after the thrilling two-hour and 30-minute match.

“Rafa, I think he played an incredible season, an incredible week, so I think he felt a little tired at the beginning of the second. Still, I think the level was really high and in the third set, I pushed [myself] to the limit.”

An unranked Thiago Agustin Tirante upset Jakub Mensik (No. 14) 5-7, 6-4,6-4.