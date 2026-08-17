Why is the Cincinnati Open Tennis Delayed Today? When Will it Start Again?

The Cincinnati Open hit another weather wall Sunday night, with organizers confirming a suspension that leaves Sunday nights schedule as well as Mondays’ in limbo just as the tournament heads into its business end.

The tournament’s official account posted that “play has suspended due to weather” on Sunday, August 16, 2026, without specifying when the stoppage began or how long it might last.

UPDATE: Rain returned at about 8:55 p.m. ET, with Coco Gauff already having lost a set to Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, and leading 5-4 in the second set. But in Stadium One, in a mens match, Ben Shelton and Jamie Faria continued play, with Faria leading after winning the first set, but behind in the second set 3-1.

Sunday’s announcement did not identify which specific matches were on court when the skies opened, and the tournament had not issued an updated resumption target as of the latest post. Fans are being pointed toward the official account and tournament app for word on when play picks back up.

But another account noted that the Ben Shelton vs. Jamie Faria and Coco Gauff vs. Liudmila Samsonova matches were underway when the delay was declared.

At around 5:20 p.m., the EdgeAI tennis account reported that players had returned to the court and that play should resume shortly, assuming that the rain did not pick up again. About a minute later, the official Cincinnati Open account posted, “We are back.”

Cincinnati Open Weather Delay: What’s Known So Far

The stoppage extends a pattern that has dogged the event all week. A Saturday rain delay hit three men’s matches, according to ATP Tour, with Flavio Cobolli, Miomir Kecmanovic, Alexander Blockx, Mariano Navone, Martin Landaluce and Matteo Arnaldi all forced off court around midday. That delay lasted roughly 90 minutes before organizers got players back on the P&G Stadium Court grounds, ATP Tour reported.

Three-time Cincinnati champion Novak Djokovic had his own match pushed behind that delay, with his campaign opener against Thiago Agustin Tirante bumped later into Saturday’s schedule. Whether Sunday’s suspension threatens a similar cascade into Monday remains unclear given the lack of detail in the official update.

Weather has been a recurring storyline at the ATP Masters 1000 event all week, forcing tournament staff to juggle court assignments and start times on the fly. Players caught mid-match have had to towel off, wait out the delay in locker rooms or hitting lounges, then reset their rhythm once the covers come off and courts get squeegeed dry. That kind of stop-start rhythm can be its own opponent, disrupting the timing and physical routines players spend the week building.

Weather Forecast Puts Monday’s Session at Risk Too

The outlook for the rest of Sunday night offers little reassurance. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. is expected in Mason, Ohio, according to the National Weather Service, with a 40% chance of precipitation and a low near 71 degrees overnight. Winds are forecast out of the west at 5 to 9 mph before calming after midnight.

Monday doesn’t clear things up much. The National Weather Service calls for another 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. and a high near 82 degrees. AccuWeather’s outlook for the area paints a similar picture, projecting widely separated morning thunderstorms before conditions turn mainly cloudy and humid through the afternoon.

That leaves the Lindner Family Tennis Center bracing for a third straight day of stop-and-start tennis. The tournament has weathered — literally — a stretch of storms all week, and Sunday’s suspension adds fresh uncertainty to a schedule already squeezed by earlier delays.