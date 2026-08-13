Coco Gauff’s Post About Cheating Sparks Breakup Rumor Amid Canadian Open

Tennis star Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian Open after Belinda Bencic withdrew due to a hip injury.

Bencic revealed she’s been dealing with a nagging hip issue since Wimbledon, where she lost to Gauff in the fourth round. Now, Gauff must defeat Elena Rybakina to reach the final. Rybakina, the World No. 2, advanced to the semifinals after a comeback 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 win over Naomi Osaka in a two-hour, 33-minute match.

This marks the second time Gauff and Rybakina will face off. The 22-year-old American defeated Rybakina at the Canadian Open in 2022, winning 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(3).

While Gauff, ranked No. 4, is making history in Toronto, becoming the first player since 1990 to reach 20 hard-court quarterfinals before turning 23 years old, her off-the-court actions are also turning heads.

Coco Gauff Sparks Breakup Rumors With Boyfriend Jalen Sera Amid Her TikTok Video Reposts, Deleted Photos

Gauff first publicly mentioned her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, three years ago but waited to reveal his identity until September 2025. She shared a picture with the musician in New York City on Instagram, however, that photo has since been removed from the album.

She most recently shared a picture with Sera in a Christmas roundup shared on Instagram, but the photo of the couple wearing matching reindeer antlers has also been removed.

Amid the quietly deleted posts, the tennis star’s reposted videos on TikTok are turning heads during her run at the Canadian Open. She reposted a video with the caption, “I was so heartbroken when I saw him on followpeek.com #cheater #ex #relationships #redflag #relatable.” The video’s text reads, “spoke so highly of you and you embarrassed tf outta me.”

A fan posted another video that Gauff reposted and the mr which read, “lol nobody talks about how you feel once you get cheated on by a mf who was healing you.” One person responded, “This man gotta die bro.” Another person commented, “i’m joining you. who hurt our princess?”

One woman posted, “When I catch that bum who did this to her. Oh Coco I am sorry this happened to you 💔💔.”

Coco Gauff Described Jalen Sera as Her No. 1 Supporter, The Only Person to Lift Her Mood After a Loss

While Gauff and Sera kept their relationship out of the spotlight, she gushed over his support while speaking to E! News in August 2025.

“Honestly, after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood,” she said. “When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss.”

Sera’s support meant the world to Gauff. “He’s always telling me to trust the process,” she noted. “Just know that I’ve already accomplished a lot and there’s no need to be so negative.

“That’s kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I’m someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive.”

Sera also received the stamp of approval from Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff, who was Sera’s 4th-grade teacher.